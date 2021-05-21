newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Pieter misses the staff and sports buddies of his gym: ‘You feel the loneliness’

By Queenie Bell
dodofinance.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince mid-December, Verstoep’s sportswear has been left intact on a shelf in his bedroom. There are online courses, but he cannot participate. “The walls are not soundproof, which means apartment inmates experience it as a nuisance. I tried, but when I got a complaint I quit, ”he says. Solitude. Pieter...

dodofinance.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Equipment#Loneliness#Buddies#Furniture#Creative Work#Solitude Pieter Verstoep#Bedroom#Apartment Inmates#Paint#Creative Verstoep#Stone#Tubes#Online Courses#Dolphins#Precision Work#Tweezers#Supplies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Sports
Related
Retailcntraveler.com

What to Pack for a Family Beach Trip, According to Well-Traveled Parents

Planning beach trips with kids (and all their gear) is no easy feat—we'd go so far as to say it's a discipline that, when skillfully executed, should be applauded. That’s why we’ve called on the experts—parents who live within minutes of a shoreline and travel-savvy ones who understand packing constraints—to share their best family beach gear recommendations for days by the water. With their collective decades-worth of caretaking and vacationing experience, their perspectives are parenting gold.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Gym Will Be Missed

My spirit and body were broken with the closing of Lifestyles Gym. It's about money, I know. When Stanford came aboard, I figured there would be changes, but not closing. This was a top-rated facility by most standards and provided many seniors for a way to stay safely active. The staff was superb. There is nothing like it in our area, not through Kaiser or any other health insurance.
Video GamesPosted by
MIX 108

Backyard Games That Are Fun For The Whole Family

We all know that summer does not last very long in the Northland so you want to make the most of it. With the pandemic still a part of our daily lives being outdoors with family and friends is one way to feel like things are close to back to normal. This list of games are all portable and offers a huge variety of different types of games and different price ranges too. Some of these games might bring back some memories of your own childhood and now you can pass them on new memories with your kids.
Fitnesshauteliving.com

Josh Duhamel Spills His Fitness Routine And 7 Gym-Bag Essentials

Whether you know him for his recurring role in the Transformers films or his swoon-worthy acting in Safe Haven, Josh Duhamel has certainly mastered how to look great in the spotlight. And now with Duhamel’s latest gig playing a superhero in Jupiter’s Legacy, it’s no surprise that the 48-year-old actor needed to get shredded in order to take on the role of The Utopian (the team leader of a super-powered family) in the Netflix series.
Workoutsgenerationiron.com

5 Gym Habits You Should Follow Post COVID

As much as it might sting, the fact is COVID-19 is here to stay. We should make peace with it and develop healthy habits to combat it. If you think you’re safe from the deadly disease because you’ve got the shots, think again. The effectiveness of the vaccines lasts for a year at max.
WorkoutsLifehacker

How to Avoid Injury When You Return to the Gym

Returning to the gym after a long time off is a strange feeling. You’re either weaker than before, or you’re fit in a different way (maybe you didn’t lift while your gym membership was on pause, but you ran a lot), yet you still remember your old weights, your old paces, your old routines.
Petsthegabber.com

Do You Need a Buddy?

This spunky little boy always has the last word. He loves to play and will be there to greet you at the end of a long day! Buddy is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair.1830 61st Ave. N.; 727-521-6191; petpalanimalshelter.com. Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Feeling Judged? Strategies to Recenter When You Feel Like a Little Kid

Stay present when anxious feelings arise. Practice strategies that help you stay calm and react in an adult manner. We all know and can feel that feeling: Your mileage form is two weeks late, and you're "in trouble" with your supervisor. Or your partner is going to see the charge on the credit card for the new clothes you bought without mention, and you're braced for getting yelled at. Or you didn't say much at the last staff meeting and are sure that everyone thinks that you're a lightweight.
Economygoodmenproject.com

How You Treat Your Staff Matters

I worked some retail jobs in my early twenties and I had a lot of fun working with them. They didn’t pay a lot, but I got to be more social and it really brought me out of my shell. Most of my teenage jobs I had before were in kitchens either washing dishes or cooking, but retail forced me to meet and interact with people every day. I worked at a few cafes and jean shops, but I made a home at Foot Locker. I met some pretty great people there and it was my first taste at success. It turns out I was a great salesman. In a city not known to compete, I led the country in sales for two years. It came with a lot of upper management kudos which was also great. I was making more than I ever had up until that point in my life so I was pretty happy. I had good friends, a fun job, and a full-time girlfriend.
Healthhealthing.ca

Feeling tired after a drive? You may be accelaroused

Does a long time behind the wheel leave you feeling gassed? You’re not alone, according to a new study that says some drivers suffer from a previously unknown phobia that picks up speed every time their vehicle does. Navigating busy streets can be a stressful experience at the best of...
LifestylePosted by
Cat Country 102.9

Spring Cleaning Tip: Don’t Forget to Declutter Your Hobby Bags

Let me tell you upfront that cleaning out my golf bag for the first time in several years was not a planned event. I couldn't find one of the two fobs that you need to start my car. The last time I saw the fob was on a day when I took the car to the golf course. The car will start as long as the fob is anywhere inside the vehicle. So, I figured it was in the golf bag somewhere, since it wasn't under the seats of the car or pickup. It was not under my couch cushions, but a couple of goldfish crackers were. I'm assuming that my two-year-old niece left those for me during her Easter visit.
Mental HealthPhotofocus

Are you struggling to feel creative? Try these tips

Being creative is crucial for any professional individual, whether you are an artist, entrepreneur, photographer, etc. We know creativity when we see it, but why is it so hard to explain?. In this article, I’ll try to breakdown the definition of creativity and list out some tips that you can...
Hobbiesvalleyjournals.com

Sandy father and son team create outdoor skills videos channel on YouTube

With son Tim Rowberry behind the camera, retired scout leader Vic Rowberry has started a new career teaching outdoor skills. (Vic Rowberry/Outdoor Skills Made Easy) Vic Rowberry of Sandy said he could tell his 40-year professional career in the Boy Scouts was ending when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints decided to discontinue their involvement in the program.
Cyclingcyclingtips.com

Team car driver hits Pieter Serry from behind

Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was hit from behind by the driver of the BikeExchange team car driver on Thursday’s stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia. Fortunately, the 32-year-old Belgian remounted and was able to continue in the race. The incident occurred with around 12 km to go on the day as...
Relationship Adviceartofhealthyliving.com

Dealing With Loneliness In Times Of A Pandemic

In a 2018 study across the UK and the US more than a fifth of surveyed adults reported feeling lonely. Today in most urban areas, 30% of households consist of only one person. Millennials especially are at risk to suffer intense and prolonged feelings of loneliness due to isolation, lack of social connections and a lack of opportunities.
Healthoutreachmagazine.com

Why You Feel Busier Than Ever

Six non-obvious reasons you feel like you never can stop. I’m guessing you probably feel busier than ever. Almost every leader I talk to does. Dealing with an overwhelming, neverending list of responsibilities was a problem long before the global disruption of 2020–21. The disruption made it even more complicated and intense.
Kidsautismparentingmagazine.com

How to Make Travel Fun for Your Child with Autism

Looking after a child with autism can be a struggle at times. Since the autism spectrum is so diverse, what works for one child may not work for another. You really need to understand what triggers your child so that you can make accommodations for them. I am not a...