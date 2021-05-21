Pieter misses the staff and sports buddies of his gym: ‘You feel the loneliness’

I worked some retail jobs in my early twenties and I had a lot of fun working with them. They didn’t pay a lot, but I got to be more social and it really brought me out of my shell. Most of my teenage jobs I had before were in kitchens either washing dishes or cooking, but retail forced me to meet and interact with people every day. I worked at a few cafes and jean shops, but I made a home at Foot Locker. I met some pretty great people there and it was my first taste at success. It turns out I was a great salesman. In a city not known to compete, I led the country in sales for two years. It came with a lot of upper management kudos which was also great. I was making more than I ever had up until that point in my life so I was pretty happy. I had good friends, a fun job, and a full-time girlfriend.