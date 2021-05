Kevin Costner has been a leading man in Hollywood for decades so it's almost hard to believe there was a time before he was a major star. He grew up far from the flashing lights of the entertainment industry and even obtained a job in marketing after graduating college. But after a month, he decided he needed to be an actor and it's safe to say that's probably one of the best choices he's ever made. That and committing to his current wife Christine Baumgartner. Despite spending years together as a couple, the superstar almost didn't marry the handbag designer because he didn't want to have any more kids.