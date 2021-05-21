newsbreak-logo
Karma Yoga Holds Free Event for Asian Heritage Month

By FCNP.com
Falls Church News-Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Asian-American and Pacific Islander heritage month, Karma Yoga is hosting a free community event at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) on Sunday, May 23 from 9 a.m. – noon featuring three one-hour long sessions on yoga, tai chi and qigong, and meditation. Each session starts with...

