HOLDERNESS — If your kids are looking forward to some excitement this summer, registration opens June 2 for the free youth day program, Exploring the Outdoors, being held this July and August at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, 387 Perch Pond Road in Holderness. This program gives boys and girls ages 10-15 the opportunity to learn about New Hampshire’s wildlife and its identification, habitat, and “signs” such as tracks and scat. Students will spend a short orientation period in the classroom and the rest of the day exploring Owl Brook’s diverse habitat—and the wildlife that make their home there. Due to current COVID guidelines, we will not be offering our usual program choices as in the past.