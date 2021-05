DOVER — Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group (SNHUG) will hold their sixth annual “SNHUGFEST” on September 18 at Henry Law Park in Dover. SNHUGFEST is a celebration of summer featuring ukulele performers of national and local fame, drawing in hundreds of ukesters and friends. It is free and open to the public. It is a day of celebration, music, dancing, and community and it takes place concurrently with The Children’s Museum “Makerfest.” They will once again attempt to break the NH Ukulele Strum Record! Raffle proceeds benefit the Ukulele Kids Club. Organizers are anticipating over 500 attendees at this much-anticipated event. Bring your uke - every performance features a group jam-a-long!