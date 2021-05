There were no near no-hitters at Oracle Park on Friday, and no sketchy disputes about rats or raccoons in the tunnel. Even if all the buzz around baseball was elsewhere, with Wade Miley throwing a no-hitter, Sean Manaea threatening to do so and the Mets’ double-play combo tussling in a Citi Field tunnel, the Giants had a lot to offer. First and foremost: Willie Mays circling the field pregame in a turquoise blue 1956 Oldsmobile. And then there was the game, a delicious matchup between the NL West’s top two teams.