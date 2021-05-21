Ruchi Sharma Deconstructs The Meaning Of Eat Fit Repeat – A Healthy Lifestyle!

When Lexi Tavares graduated from North Eastern in Boston she was known as the bubbly cheerleader type and a dancer who everyone wanted to be friends with, but inside, she felt empty lonely, and depressed. Growing up, she had dealt with migraines since she was five years old, and they became more intense every passing year. Lexi had seen a parade of doctors from neurologists, allergists, and others who tall did their best to address the problem but none of them could find anything physically wrong. She found herself out of college and sinking deeper into a depression, which led her to eat, smoke and drink, and stop taking care of herself.