Ruchi Sharma Deconstructs The Meaning Of Eat Fit Repeat – A Healthy Lifestyle!
Eat Fit Repeat aims at providing realistic nutrition to people who are looking for a better lifestyle for themselves- physically, mentally and emotionally. The ideology behind naming Eat Fit Repeat is- EAT refers to eating everything we have been having while growing up and not eliminating any food groups, FIT refers to us being active physically, mentally & emotionally, REPEAT the above two to make it a lifestyle and improve its quality.