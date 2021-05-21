newsbreak-logo
The surprising connection two sister missionaries in Fiji discovered

By Danielle Christensen
ldsliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an exciting discovery for two sister missionaries and their fathers—and one they never could have anticipated. Earlier this year, Sister Lolene Tuiqali, a young sister missionary serving in the Fiji Suva Mission, made a video call to her father. While they talked, her father recognized his daughter’s mission companion, Sister Josephine St. John, as the daughter of his former mission companion. The fathers had served together decades ago in Fiji in 1987.

