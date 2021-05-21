People, Places

Congrats

Tamara Dezellem

Cordell, Neher & Company has announced the retirement of Tamara Dezellem from the firm. Dezellem joined Cordell, Neher & Company in 2003 and serves as a CPA and manager. Her last day will be June 15 and the company invites the public to participate in a retirement drive-by parade 3 to 4 p.m. at 175 East Penny Road in Wenatchee.

Dr. Ed Womack

Dr. Ed Womack of Cascade Veterinary Clinics has announced his upcoming retirement from veterinary medicine after 31 years of service to the community. He will work on a reduced scheduled through the remainder of the year, with an official retirement date in late December.

Jim Mayer, FIC, VIP a Financial Representative with Thrivent in East Wenatchee, is one of only 57 financial professionals nationwide to receive the 2020 Voice in Philanthropy (VIP) Award from Thrivent Charitable Impact & Investing. Mayer was given the award in honor of his exemplary service. The selection is based on charitable gifts made by Mayer’s clients through Thrivent Charitable in 2020.

New faces, new jobs

Christal Eshelman

Christal Eshelman has been appointed as regional manager of Integrated Managed Care in North Central Washington for Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW). Eshelman will help CHPW to better support the whole health and well-being of the community by overseeing integrated physical, behavioral health, and community-based services. Her job will help connect people in Chelan County with physical and social health services.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

