At one point during the offseason, the Milwaukee Brewers had six catchers on their 40-man roster. That was cut down to five when the club sold the contract of David Freitas to Korea, and then four last week when Jacob Nottingham was DFA’d and claimed by the Mariners. Then Manny Pina and Omar Narvaez both suffered injuries, leaving the Brewers with just two healthy catchers on the 40-man — Luke Maile and prospect Mario Feliciano. Both of those player appeared in last night’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but now the club will welcome back a familiar face as reinforcement: