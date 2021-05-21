Red Sox starting Marwin Gonzalez at second base on Friday

A usually small Thursday getaway day slate of MLB DFS action is further split with four games in the afternoon and an evening main slate that includes just four games on FanDuel and four plus a seven-inning contest on DraftKings. This article will focus on the main slate and the fifth game is included in home run picks. The slate is further split along pitching lines; you are either with Trevor Bauer or you are with the field on this one. Bauer is the slate’s only true ace and he stands several rungs above every other option, according to the Awesemo MLB DFS projections. His ownership, according to Awesemo’s daily fantasy baseball ownership projections should be spectacularly high, but so is his relative upside. Getting to Bauer and landing on the right bats from among the available options after making that choice is likely the critical path to success, though other starters will not be off the board completely. On the offensive side of the game, MLB DFS lineup picks and stacks are only abundant when not paying up for Bauer.