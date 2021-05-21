newsbreak-logo
CAD bulls stay in charge

By CAD Editor
ForexTV.com
 3 days ago

Canadian data and talk this week has helped support the loonie which is the best performing major currency on a one month basis by some distance. Governor Macklem didn’t express any undue concerns …

Marketskitco.com

Slight price pressure on gold, silver Friday, but bulls had a good week

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in early morning U.S. trading Friday, on routine downside corrections in uptrends and some profit taking heading into the weekend, after hitting 3.5-month highs earlier this week. June gold futures were last down $2.50 at $1,879.30 and July Comex silver was last down $0.142 at $27.925 an ounce.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Bulls Try to Stay Above an Important Level Following 11% Weekly Increase

XRP/USD – Bulls Finally Push Above Symmetrical Triangle Pattern. Key Support Levels: $1.50, $1.30, $1.25. Key Resistance Levels: $1.74, $1.82, $1.98. XRP had been trading inside a symmetrical triangle pattern since mid-April. The coin attempted to break toward the upside of this pattern at the start of May but failed to close a daily candle above the upper angle on each attempt.
Currenciesactionforex.com

CAD/JPY 4H Chart: Bull Run To Continue

Upside risks have continued to pressure the CAD/JPY currency pair higher since the beginning of this month. The Canadian Dollar has surged by 2.42% against the Japanese Yen since May 1. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. The potential...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Break Out as Bulls Take Charge, FOMC Minutes Eyed

Gold bulls remain in control with the precious metal closing above its 200DMA for the first time since early February. The combination of lower real yields and a softer USD, which has broken below the psychological 90.00 handle has underpinned this latest move in gold. With that said, the move above trendline resistance puts 1875 in focus, which marks the mid-January high. A break above this level and the door opens up to a test of 1900, while there is little in the way until 1960-65. As I have highlighted previously, the key indicator to track for the direction in gold is real yields, with increasingly negative real yields, gold supportive.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls taking charge but price due for a correction

Meanwhile, EUR/USD is worth taking note of considering the market is being driven by dollar weakness and with the Federal Reserve minutes around the corner:. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Weakly Bullish

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signals were not triggered, as there was no bullish price action at the key support levels that were reached that day. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Chart Of The Day: Tentative Hope For USD/CAD Bulls

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. It has been a volatile week as a bigger-than-expected jump in US CPI raised tightening concerns mid-week. But as we start the last day of the week, the US dollar has weakened with stocks and futures sharply higher following Thursday's rebound. But will...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 10-DMA above nearby key hurdles

USD/CAD wavers inside a choppy range after crossing crucial previous supports. Momentum recovery joins the trend line breakout to keep buyers hopeful. Fresh selling may wait for a clear break below 1.2000 threshold. USD/CAD eases from the immediate trading range’s resistance line, around 1.2165, during the early Friday. The Loonie...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar bulls charge in as inflation speeds up

The U.S. dollar soared on Wednesday on reports that consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 2008. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell warned about a temporary rise in prices but no one expected such a strong increase. On a month to month basis CPI rose 0.8%, four times more than expected and year over year the CPI rate was 4.2% versus 3.6% estimate. Fed Vice Chairman Clarida said he was “surprised” by the sharp rise in inflation leaving investors wondering if today’s report raised eyebrows for other policymakers.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Silver sitting at critical support and below critical resistance

Silver prices have started out flat and pressured below the 4-hour resistance. Bears are looking for a downside continuation below the 10-EMA support. Bulls will be keener on a break of 27.76. The price of silver is under pressure and denying the bulls of a free lunch given the recent...
MarketsPosted by
EWN

Ethereum Whale Transactions Above $100k Peak to January 2018 Levels

Ethereum whale transactions above $100k have reached levels last seen in January 2018. Ethereum has lost above 50% of its gains since setting an all-time high mid this month. The increment of whale transactions coupled with the rapid sell-off is indicative of a potential top for Ethereum. Ethereum’s correlation to...
Businesscoinspeaker.com

Tezos Joins the Charge as Official Blockchain Partner Red Bull

Red Bull Racing Honda today confirms a new multi-year technical partnership with Tezos, as the Team’s Official Blockchain Partner. The energy efficient blockchain Tezos has been selected by the Team to build its first ever NFT fan experience. Tezos is a pioneering and energy efficient open-source blockchain for assets and...
Retailbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: USD/CAD’s Trend Retracement

The U.S. is printing its closely-watched retail sales release today. Do you think the report will extend the dollar’s weakness against the Loonie?. I don’t know if you were around during the U.S. session but Bank of Canada (BOC) Governor Macklem jawboned the Canadian dollar by saying that further gains would have “material impact” on their export and maybe growth projections.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Bears Likely To Prevail

The US Dollar has continued to edge lower against the Canadian Dollar in a descending channel pattern. The USD/CAD currency pair fell by 48 pips or 0.48% during yesterday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Bearish traders might continue to drive...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Trading gold past $1900 and trading NZD short [Video]

We are still seeing USD weakness against currencies like EUR, GBP, CHF and CAD. Even though the US economy is recovering, and the COVID Vaccine program is going well, there appears to be a labour shortage which isn’t helping. Also, the US Infrastructure plan appears to be stalled in bipartisan...
Marketsbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: Is the Rout Over in BTC?

The King of of Crypto continued it’s massive pullback this weekend, which may have finally run out of steam. Is this the bottom for bitcoin and a chance to play the longer-term trend higher at better prices than two weeks ago?. Is the Rout Over in BTC?. In case you...
StocksFXStreet.com

Bulls regain traction and pressure near-tern range ceiling

The Euro bounced on Monday and reversed the most of Friday’s drop, as fresh advance is pressuring the upper boundary of the range that extends into fifth straight day. The single currency remains well supported by expectations that bloc’s post-pandemic economic recovery is accelerating, but positive sentiment was tempered by comments from ECB President Lagarde who signaled that no changes in central ban’s current policy setup could be expected in the near future.