MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our warmth is stepping up little by little, day by day. We’re getting closer to that 90-degree mark. The warmest day we’ve had so far this year was May 3 when we hit 89 degrees. In May of last year, we hit 90 degrees or above three times. Two of those three times happened by May 24. Odds are we will at least touch 90 this week, but we’ll spend more time close to 90 than we will spend in the 90s.