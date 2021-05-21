newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Analyst: Blood in suspect's trunk came from slain Iowa woman

By RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cmq19_0a7SFyqm00

A DNA analyst says blood found in the trunk of a farmworker's vehicle was an exact match for a University of Iowa student who was abducted and killed while out for a run in 2018.

Tara Scott, a criminalist in the DNA section of Iowa's crime lab, said she analyzed a swab of a blood stain found on the trunk seal of Cristhian Bahena Rivera's Chevy Malibu after investigators recovered the body of Mollie Tibbetts.

She said she compared that DNA profile to one she already had for Tibbetts and "they were exactly the same."

Scott spoke on the third day of the prosecution's case against Bahena Rivera, 26, who is standing trial for first-degree murder in Tibbetts' stabbing death.

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

1K+
Followers
960
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Mollie Tibbetts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Profile#Blood#Chevy Malibu#University Of Iowa#Suspect#Investigators#First Degree Murder#Iowa Student#Dna Profile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Man suspected of killing Iowa trooper pleads not guilty

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang was set to appear in court Monday on charges of first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder for the April 9 killing of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith during a standoff at Lang’s home. Instead, Lang’s attorney filed a written plea. Prosecutors have said Lang opened fire on state troopers during the standoff, killing Smith, and was later in turn shot three times by troopers returning fire. Lang has since been released from the hospital and is expected to recover.
Iowa StateABC13 Houston

Jury selection begins for man charged in Iowa college student's death

The murder trial of a Mexican farmworker accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was attacked while out for an evening jog in 2018, began on Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the case that garnered national...
Iowa Statetheperrychief.com

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty

After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate. Train derailment causes northwest Iowa town evacuation. A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa prompted people to evacuate. Iowa kindergarteners spread joy by waving to patients receiving treatment. Updated: 6 hours...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.