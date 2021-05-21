newsbreak-logo
Chicago, IL

300 protesters swarm Lightfoot's home: 'It's not enough to be black'

WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

Several hundred protesters gathered outside the home of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Thursday, vocally slamming the Democrat’s job performance.

More than 300 protesters carried signs giving Lightfoot’s progress on education, coronavirus recovery, police reform, and other issues an “F” grade, according to Fox News .

"It’s not enough to be black, it’s not enough to be female, you gotta be right," Tara Stamps, a veteran Chicago Public Schools teacher, said during the protest.

THE MEDIA MUST VETO LORI LIGHTFOOT’S RACIST INTERVIEW POLICY

On social media, videos of the protest were circulated using the hashtag #2Years2Much in reference to Lightfoot’s two years in office.

The event was put together by 40 community organizers, including the Chicago Teachers Union, Black Lives Matter Chicago, Illinois Raise Your Hand, and GoodKids MadCity.

"For the past 2 years, Lightfoot's administration has continued to ignore the demands of its people," the event page reads. "This administration has failed on multiple issues — from environmental justice to education to policing to housing and COVID recovery. Join over 30 organizations in calling out Mayor Lightfoot on her [two-]year anniversary and demand that she fulfill her broken promises."

Lightfoot drew criticism earlier this week after she announced she will only give interviews on the anniversary of her inauguration to black and brown reporters because white reporters have been unfair to her in the past.

The decision sparked outrage on both sides of the aisle, including from fellow Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman, who demanded that Lightfoot resign .

"Mayor Lightfoot's blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent," Gabbard tweeted. "I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot's resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white."

