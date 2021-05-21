newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Judge: Iowa school leader improperly kept kids out of school

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago

An administrative law judge says the leader of Iowa's largest school district violated his duty by not complying with a law intended to ensure students could learn in classrooms during the pandemic. However, the judge didn't specify Thursday how Des Moines Superintendent Thomas Ahart should be punished.

Administrative Law Judge David Lindgren said during a hearing that Ahart "violated an ethical duty" to comply with all laws.

The Des Moines Register reports that the judge gave no timeline for when he'd decide how or even if Ahart should be punished. Ahart is facing potential sanctions because the Des Moines school board violated a state mandate in the 2020-2021 academic year that districts must offer at least half-time in-person learning.

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

1K+
Followers
960
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law School#School Districts#State Laws#The Des Moines Register#Students#Classrooms#Hearing#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Iowa StateJohn Green's tumblr

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET — No one was seriously injured early Monday when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa, authorities said. The accident happened on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset, officials said. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road…
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa StatePosted by
WGAU

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...