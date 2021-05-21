newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Preparations are underway for the Feast of Corpus Christi

By Lisa Leal
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIzTT_0a7SFRuv00

Everyone in the Coastal Bend is being invited to celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi.

Its the celebration of the body of Christ and the Holy Eucharist. The Diocese of Corpus Christi will be hosting the event on June 3.

The Feast Of Corpus Christi will begin with a mass at noon at the Corpus Christi Cathedral located at 505 North Upper Broadway. There will be prayers and music and then at 6 pm there will be a precession around the church followed by a blessing.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

2K+
Followers
943
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feast Of Corpus Christi#Broadway#Mass#The Coastal Bend#The Holy Eucharist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi Journal

Vaccine database: Corpus Christi sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Corpus Christi: 1. 3205 S Alameda St (361) 814-8305; 2. 1240 S Port Ave (361) 882-2586; 3. 4102 Ayers St (361) 855-6261; 4. 4801 S Alameda St (361) 992-5729; 5. 6601 Everhart Rd (361) 857-5691; 6. 4101 C, US-77 (361) 241-9381; 7. 2102 Airline Rd (361) 993-6661; 8. 14525 S Padre Island Dr (361) 949-4894; 9. 7798 S Padre Island Dr (361) 986-0000; 10. 5801 Weber Rd 361-854-8441; 11. 11100 Leopard St 361-241-0378; 12. 4320 S Alameda St 361-993-8515; 13. 3500 Leopard St 361-883-7196; 14. 5425 S Staples St 361-992-6996; 15. 3133 S Alameda St 361-852-1696; 16. 3033 S Port Ave 361-883-0875; 17. 1145 Waldron Rd 361-939-5555; 18. 4444 Kostoryz Rd 361-855-6121; 19. 5313 Saratoga Blvd 361-993-1351; 20. 4833 S Padre Island Dr 361-857-0151; 21. 7153 S Padre Island Dr 361-994-1514; 22. 11133 Leopard St 361-241-0406; 23. 4161 S Staples St 361-814-5806; 24. 5702 Weber Rd 361-855-4440; 25. 5601 Saratoga Blvd 361-980-0501; 26. 2101 Morgan Ave 361-887-0789; 27. 4501 Ayers St 361-852-0338; 28. 1301 Airline Rd 361-980-9203; 29. 3829 US-77 361-387-0599;