Preparations are underway for the Feast of Corpus Christi

Everyone in the Coastal Bend is being invited to celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi.

Its the celebration of the body of Christ and the Holy Eucharist. The Diocese of Corpus Christi will be hosting the event on June 3.

The Feast Of Corpus Christi will begin with a mass at noon at the Corpus Christi Cathedral located at 505 North Upper Broadway. There will be prayers and music and then at 6 pm there will be a precession around the church followed by a blessing.