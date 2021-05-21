newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden awards Medal of Honor to Col. Ralph Puckett Jr.

By Danielle Haynes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZD44L_0a7SFHKt00
U.S. President Joe Biden places the Medal of Honor on Army Col. Ralph Puckett during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Pool photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. in a White House ceremony Friday, calling the Korean War veteran "a true American hero."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the event, the first time a foreign leader has done so.

"Your lifetime of service to our nation I think deserves a little bit of fuss," Biden told Puckett, 94, who questioned why his medal wasn't just mailed to him.

The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration that can be awarded in the United States, given to service members and veterans for acts of "conspicuous gallantry."

Puckett served as commander of the 8th U.S. Army Ranger Company and was honored Friday for his acts on Nov. 25-26, 1950.

Puckett's unit faced mortar, machine gun and small arms fire as it carried out a daylight attack on Hill 205, prompting Puckett to expose himself to deadly fire in order to mount the closest tank as he shouted words of encouragement to his men and led the Rangers in the attack.

As enemy fire successfully pinned down one platoon, Puckett intentionally ran across an open area three times in order to draw enemy fire and allow Rangers to locate and destroy the enemy positions and seize Hill 205.

"Puckett risked his life by running across the area to draw fire that would reveal the location of the nest," Biden said. "It took three runs intentionally exposing himself to the enemy to pick off the gunner."

During the attack, Puckett was injured by grenade fragments but continued to abandon positions of safety to travel between foxholes in order to check the company's perimeter and distribute ammunition.

He later sustained "grievous wounds" after two enemy mortar rounds landed in his foxhole and instructed the Rangers to leave him behind and evacuate the area, but the Rangers refused the order and successfully retrieved him from the foxhole.

Daniel Uria contributed to this report.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in visits D.C.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
111K+
Followers
31K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Moon Jae In
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#War Veterans#Military Veterans#American#South Korean#U S Army Ranger Company#Rangers#President Joe Biden#Awards#Commander#Conspicuous Gallantry#Service Members#Korean War#Encouragement#Men#Decoration#Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Militarycbs19.tv

Korean War hero is latest to earn Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON — President Joseph R. Biden on Friday awarded his first Medal of Honor since he became commander in chief. The nation's highest military decoration was presented to 94-year old Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr. of Georgia, for bravery during the Korean War, when he was just 24 years old. Over...
MilitaryWSET

Why this 94-year-old Korean War vet just got a Medal of Honor for acts of bravery in 1950

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor Friday to a retired colonel for acts of bravery during the Korean War. Biden bestowed the nation's most prestigious military honor on retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., who held Hill 205, a strategic position near Unsan, over two days in November 1950 while fighting off numerous attacks during the battle in which he endured multiple wounds.
MilitaryStars and Stripes

'Grandfather of the Rangers' credits his soldiers with earning Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON — Col. Ralph Puckett, the 94-year-old retired Army Ranger who will receive the Medal of Honor on Friday, is a fair and honest leader and humble man who has greatly influenced the men he commanded and countless other Rangers he’s mentored over the past seven decades, his friends and family said Thursday.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden shares the 'most devastating comment' he's heard as president

Donald Trump was preoccupied, to an almost comical degree, with the idea that the United States was an international laughingstock for decades, until the Republican arrived in the White House and single-handedly restored the nation's global stature. As regular readers know, he spent much of his term repeating the line constantly.
MilitaryUnited States Army

Medal of Honor: Korean conflict hero led Rangers in battle for Hill 205

WASHINGTON -- Then-2nd Lt. Ralph Puckett Jr. had been finalizing his deployment preparations as a member of a replacement depot out of Camp Drake, Japan, when he heard his name echo through a nearby intercom system. Having volunteered to support the joint U.S. and U.N. mission during the Korean conflict...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden cancels Trump’s planned ‘Garden of American Heroes’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday put the kibosh on his predecessor’s planned “National Garden of American Heroes” and revoked former President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at social media companies’ moderation policies and branding American foreign aid. In an executive order of his own, Biden abolished the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden, second Catholic president, to skip Notre Dame commencement after backlash to his abortion policies

Notre Dame University's 2021 commencement is set for Sunday, but President Biden will reportedly be absent from the event. Breaking with recent tradition, the president will not address the ceremony after 4,300 "members of the Notre Dame community" signed a petition urging Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins not to invite Biden, the second Catholic president, over his stance on abortion.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Over Half of Republicans Say Trump 'True President,' Capitol Riot Done to Make Him Look Bad

More than half of Republican Party voters, 53 percent, said they think Donald Trump is currently the "true president" of the United States, not Joe Biden, a new poll shows. An Ipsos/Reuters poll published Friday addressed "The Big Lie" election fraud allegations touted by Trump and his most fanatical supporters since his November 2020 loss to Biden. This most recent poll of more than 2,000 U.S. adults found that 56 percent of Republicans still believe the election was "rigged or the result of illegal voting."