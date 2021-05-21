newsbreak-logo
‘A Phonebook’ centers place and people in award-winning oral history

By Roberta
theartblog.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoberta speaks with Quinha Faria and Tyler Burdenski, two of the nine-member team that organized, wrote and produced the award-winning non-phonebook ‘A Phonebook.’ The image-rich oral history of some 120 Philadelphia “mom and pop” businesses goes into its second printing this summer and will be available -- free with a purchase -- at selected local shops. This 33-minute interview will whet your appetite for the great community history book! Links below to where it will be available.

www.theartblog.org
