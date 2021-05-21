newsbreak-logo
Nespelem, WA

Colvilles lift COVID-related public safety measures

By press release
grandcoulee.com
 1 day ago

(Nespelem, WA) — The Colville Tribes announced today that it is immediately lifting all public safety measures previously instituted to protect the community from COVID-19. A Resolution first passed on March 25, 2020, which imposed multiple public safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of the Colville Reservation and limits on gathering sizes. These safety measures have been extended on multiple occasions as the pandemic continued to remain a threat, but they are all now lifted, effective immediately.

www.grandcoulee.com
Local
Washington Coronavirus
City
Nespelem, WA
Local
Washington Health
City
Colville, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Washington Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. Commissioners Approve of Donation, More

A resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center in the amount of $3,500 was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. From there, the Commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of a power pruner tree saw. That item, which was...
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StateHeraldNet

Nigerian arrested in Washington unemployment fraud case

SEATTLE — A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport by federal agents as he allegedly attempted to leave the country. Abidemi Rufai of Lekki, Nigeria appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used...
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, May 13, the Washington State Department...
Okanogan County, WAOmak Chronicle

TRAFFIC CONTROL STRIPER CREWPERSON

Okanogan County Public Works is hiring a Traffic Control Striper Crewperson in Area 9 Omak/Okanogan. Starting salary for this position is $18.64 per hour. This is a full-time position with benefits. Position requires a valid Washington State Drivers License and CDL. For more information and to apply go to okanogancounty.org or call Okanogan County Human Resources at 509-422-7169. Application deadline is May 28, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington protects the little guy from bullying by lawsuit

Washington is about to become a safer place for the public to participate in government. Deep-pocketed bullies won’t be allowed to use the courts to intimidate people into silence anymore. In the past, the bullying has come by way of a SLAPP lawsuit. That stands for “Strategic Litigation Against Public...
Okanogan County, WAMethow Valley News

County revisits critical areas ordinance

Okanogan County has been catching up on a backlog of planning and land-use documents. The critical areas ordinance (CAO) is next on the list. All cities and counties in Washington must adopt regulations protecting critical areas to preserve the natural environment, wildlife habitat, and sources of drinking water. The plans also promote public safety by limiting development in areas prone to natural hazards such as floods and landslides.
Okanogan County, WAMethow Valley News

County records two COVID variant cases

Okanogan County recorded 37 COVID cases in the week ending May 9, a slight decrease from last week. Still, the number of active cases documented in the past 14 days increased, from 66 last week to 78 this week. The rate per 100,000 population has also gone up, from 153 to 181.
Okanogan, WAMethow Valley News

Legal Notices: May 12

Notice of Hearing Examiner Public Hearing Over Zoom. Notice is hereby given that the regularly scheduled Hearing Examiner Public Hearing will be held over the webservice Zoom. The public hearing will be at 10:00 am on May 27th, 2021 at which time the above-mentioned matters are set to be heard. The public is welcome to join and will have an opportunity to testify either verbally or may send in written testimony to 123 5th Ave N. Ste 130, Okanogan, WA 98840.