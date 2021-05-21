newsbreak-logo
Correction to Store-Brands Article -- Journal Report

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Whole Foods introduced its 365 by Whole Foods Market product line in 2020. "Target, Whole Foods, ShopRite and Other Retailers Look to Upgrade Their Store Brands," at 9:14 a.m. ET, incorrectly said the line was introduced in 2019. Also, Rick Gomez, Target executive vice president, said, "We want a high-quality product. What we stand by is this idea of Tar-zhay." The article misquoted the second part of his quotation as "We want it to stand for Tar-zhay," and didn't make clear that the mock-French pronunciation originated with customers.

www.marketscreener.com
Rick Gomez
#Whole Foods Market#Dow#Target#French#Product Line#Shoprite#Customers#Brands
drugstorenews.com

CVS Pharmacy adds 150-plus store-brand items

CVS Pharmacy is growing the offerings under several of its private brands. The retailer on Thursday announced additions to its own-brand lines across health and wellness, grocery and beauty — including new products for the recently launched Live Better by CVS Health brand, new Gold Emblem coffee and the launch of Goodline Grooming Co., a men’s grooming brand.
SFGate

WR Group Consumer Health Brands Now Available In Your Favorite Stores

BareOrganics expands to Walgreens, Whole Foods & Bed, Bath & Beyond. WR Group Consumer Health Brands is proud to announce the expansion of their brand, BareOrganics into top retailers; Walgreens, Whole Foods, and Bed, Bath & Beyond, making BareOrganics now conveniently available at frequently shopped retail locations. BareOrganics aims to...
Narcity

6 Big Store Brands That Have Huge Plans To Expand In Canada In 2021

Prepare to see a lot more of these stores in your nearest mall! 🛍. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related factors, more and more big store brands in Canada have been shutting down storefronts and closing their doors permanently. However, that doesn't mean other stores aren't planning expansions. In...
chainstoreage.com

ShopRite parent puts customer at center of merchandising

The nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative is ensuring its merchandising decisions enhance the customer experience. Wakefern, which operates nearly 280 ShopRite locations among its 363 grocery stores, is rolling out customer analytics technology from dunnhumby. The retailer will leverage dunnhumby customer data models and insights to help make merchandising decisions that will improve the shopping experience and drive engagement and growth across its store base.
Redmond, WA - Seattle Times

Amazon to scrap its Go Grocery store branding, close Redmond location

Amazon is ditching the Amazon Go Grocery brand, closing one of its two stores by that name and re-christening the other under its Amazon Fresh label, the company confirmed Tuesday. Amazon will close the recently opened Go Grocery store in Redmond in early June, Amazon spokesperson Carly Golden said in...
Tire Business

Tire Brands Report 2021 - PDF

Tire Business has published its annual Tire Brands Report. This asset provides dealers and potential customers with a clear picture of who controls which brand(s) and how to make contact. Tire Business research indicates there are roughly 400 tire brands available in North America. We have listed 144 companies and their brands. Private Brands, Import Brands, Flag/Associate Brands and Brands at a Glance - a quick reference guide. Get it all in one file, right here!
freightwaves.com

Brands turn the page back to catalogs as powerful DTC marketing tool

Sears perfected the direct-to-consumer (DTC) model, long before DTC was widely known. Macy’s continued it with its legendary Christmas catalogs, as did many others, but the Sears catalog was the Gold Standard. While the catalog fell out of favor over the past 15 years or so, it is making a...
marketplace.org

Are malls and department stores really springing back to life?

Urban Outfitters and Nordstrom will report their first-quarter results on Tuesday. This comes after Macy’s, Ross and T.J. Maxx said last week that sales soared in the first quarter relative to last year. This comes as no surprise to Bob Phibbs, who found himself at a mall in New Jersey...
arxiv.org

RFID-based Article-to-Fixture Predictions in Real-World Fashion Stores

In recent years, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology has been applied to improve numerous processes, such as inventory management in retail stores. However, automatic localization of RFID-tagged goods in stores is still a challenging problem. To address this issue, we equip fixtures (e.g., shelves) with reference tags and use data we collect during RFID-based stocktakes to map articles to fixtures. Knowing the location of goods enables the implementation of several practical applications, such as automated Money Mapping (i.e., a heat map of sales across fixtures). Specifically, we conduct controlled lab experiments and a case-study in two fashion retail stores to evaluate our article-to-fixture prediction approaches. The approaches are based on calculating distances between read event time series using DTW, and clustering of read events using DBSCAN. We find that, read events collected during RFID-based stocktakes can be used to assign articles to fixtures with an accuracy of more than 90%. Additionally, we conduct a pilot to investigate the challenges related to the integration of such a localization system in the day-to-day business of retail stores. Hence, in this paper we present an exploratory venture into novel and practical RFID-based applications in fashion retails stores, beyond the scope of stock management.
motor1.com

Electric scooter brand Silence opens flagship UK store

As city dwellers adapt to the post-COVID world, more commuters are ditching public transportation for motorcycles and scooters. In the UK alone, consumers have already purchased 9,000 petrol-powered or electric scooters in 2021. Barcelona-based electric scooter maker Silence wants to capitalise on that shift by opening the doors to its first UK store.
TheStreet

CaaStle Introduces BORROW, A New Service For Retailers To Integrate Rental Into Their Own E-Commerce

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CaaStle , the leading B2B rental technology platform in the U.S., today launched a game-changing technology solution for retail brands looking to participate in the circular economy. BORROW- a new button that allows retail brands to offer a transactional rental experience that is fully integrated into the e-commerce website will be debuted by leading contemporary brand Rebecca Minkoff, with other contemporary brands following this summer. Rebecca Minkoff, known for its digital innovation, is the first brand to launch BORROW on their e-commerce website which is available now at RebeccaMinkoff.com .
Benzinga

Urban Outfitters: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) rose after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share were up 142.52% over the past year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.17. Revenue of $927,415,000 rose by 57.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $900,150,000. Guidance. Urban Outfitters hasn't issued...
chainstoreage.com

Dick's Sporting Goods in blockbuster quarter as kids team sports resume

Dick’s Sporting Goods reported its highest-ever first-quarter earnings and raised its full-year outlook. The nation’s largest sporting goods retailer reported net income of $361.8 million, or $3.41 per share, for the quarter ended May 1, compared to a loss of $143.4 million, or $1.71 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share of $3.79 easily blew past analysts’ estimates $1.19.
FootwearNews

Nordstrom Reiterates Outlook as Store Closures Take a Swing at Its Balance Sheet

Shares of Nordstrom Inc. are tumbling in after-hours trading after the company posted earnings that fell short of expectations and reiterated its outlook for the full year. For the three months ended May 1, the department store logged a net loss of $166 million, or a loss of $1.05 per share, compared with the prior year’s net loss of $521 million, or loss of $3.33 per share. Wall Street had predicted a loss of 57 cents per share. Revenues, on the other hand, improved 44% to $2.92 billion, roughly in line with analysts’ estimates of $2.9 billion.
Port Washington, NY - Times Union

Mobile Accessory Sales See Positive First Quarter After Challenging 2020, Reports NPD

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Following a challenging 2020, sales in the U.S. of mobile accessories including cases, screen protectors, and mobile power items saw a return to growth in the first quarter of 2021. Double-digit revenue losses in 2020 were replaced by double-digit gains in Q1 for mobile phone cases (+18%), while screen protector sales grew 9%, and mobile power accessories were up 38%, according to NPD’s Retail Tracking Service.
banyanhill.com

The Lordstown Losers, Moderna Matters & Apple Gets Cooked

Great Ones, somewhere, somehow, somebody must have kicked you around some. Tell me why you want to lay there invested in Lordstown Motors (Nasdaq: RIDE). It don’t really matter to me, Great Ones. Everybody’s had to fight to be free. But you don’t … have … to invest like a refugee. (Don’t have to invest like a refugee.)
investing.com

Urban Outfitters, Dick's Sporting Goods Rise Premarket; Nordstrom Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Wednesday, May 26th. Please refresh for updates. Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock fell 7% after the department store chain posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss after the close Tuesday, hurt by price markdowns as the company tried to get rid of excess holiday inventory and increasing competition in the retail sector.
Commercial Observer

Authentic Brands Group Plans IPO at $10B Valuation

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which has been buying up bankrupt retailers at a rapid clip with mall-owner Simon Property Group, plans to go public later this year. The brand management company will seek a $10 billion valuation, though that could change throughout the initial public offering (IPO) process, Bloomberg reported. ABG was valued at $4 billion in 2019 when BlackRock made an $875 million investment.
Business Insider

Pharmacy stocks tumble on report Amazon is weighing a push into physical pharmacies

Walgreens and other pharmacy stocks fall, with sources telling Insider that Amazon is considering opening physical drug retail stores. Shares of Rite Aid, CVS, and drug wholesalers including AmerisourceBergen came under pressure but have pared losses. Talks at Amazon about opening pharmacy locations are in an exploratory stage. See more...