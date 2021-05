Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, feels like the right man to take on the Jets challenge in the New York spotlight. Nobody really knew what to expect. After all, very few people even knew the name Zach Wilson this time last year. The mere suggestion that the New York Jets would entrust its organizational future to this baby-faced kid this time last year would have been met with many concerned faces and a cold towel destined for the forehead.