Awsten Knight and Joel Madden have a low tolerance for boredom—watch

Arthurian legend is still alive and well these days since The Green Knight is something that many of us that studied and enjoyed the legend of King Arthur and the knights of the round table might recognize from long ago. It’s bound to take a bit of research and reckoning to fully remember the Green Knight and the story of Sir Gawain, but it’s bound to be an interesting trek down memory lane for a lot of people since this is one of the stories that has managed to enchant quite a few individuals throughout the history of humanity. Many would argue that no one such as King Arthur ever did exist since the legends are scattered and the best explanation that has been given is that King Arthur was compiled from the histories of many different individuals and turned into a single, mythological being that has been seen from many different angles and has inspired a host of stories that continue to entertain people to this day. The story of Sir Gawain is one of the many tales that have endured all this time and its one that people might want to take a look at now since the movie is already showing that it’s headed in a very mystical and over the top fictional direction that looks pretty cool thanks to the effects. The only downside is that if we’re being shown the best parts then there’s not much else to look forward to. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear as though this is the case since the implication that there’s much more than what’s been revealed is kind of obvious, and therefore uplifting.