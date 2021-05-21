newsbreak-logo
Music

Awsten Knight and Joel Madden have a low tolerance for boredom—watch

By Paige Owens
Alternative Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven Waterparks’ discography, it would have been entirely acceptable and too easy for them to release a true-to-form greatest hits record composed of fan-favorite tracks. But rather than revisiting their previous accomplishments and restyling them, Waterparks’ fourth full-length, Greatest Hits, creates an encapsulating space that analyzes the perception of reality. While the trio wrote and recorded several tracks with Zakk Cervini ahead of the pandemic, which forced mass shutdowns in the music industry, Awsten Knight, Otto Wood and Geoff Wigington utilized their time off from touring to create what can only appropriately be described as their greatest hits.

EntertainmentAlternative Press

Waterparks capture uncertainty in “You’d Be Paranoid Too”—watch

Waterparks are back with another thrilling video after sharing their newest track “You’d Be Paranoid Too (If Everyone Was Out To Get You)” on April 28, 2021. The latest single from the Alternative Press cover stars follows previously released tracks “Numb,” “Snow Globe” and “Lowkey As Hell,” off their upcoming album Greatest Hits. The song also shares a similar color scheme and visual tone seen throughout some of their other videos.
Musiccelebmix.com

Waterparks Release Music Video for “Just Kidding”

Waterparks (consiting of Awsten Knight, Geoff Wigington, and Otto Wood) announced another single and music video for one of the many songs on their upcoming album, Greatest Hits, called “Just Kidding.” The track was directed by vocalist Awsten Knight along with the band’s creative collaborator/photographer, Jawn Rocha. Out of all...
MusicAlternative Press

Aly & AJ and Joel Madden take a deep-dive into the the duo’s new record

If Aly & AJ’s new record makes you feel happy and warm, then it has accomplished exactly what they hoped it would. a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun is an album infused with pure joy. When they set out to make it, the sisters wanted fans to feel as if they were basking in the California sun. Energetic guitar riffs and mellow synths emphasize that feeling of West Coast euphoria.
Violent CrimesKerrang

Waterparks’ Awsten Knight: ​“If your art’s not getting a reaction, then what are you doing?”

“Hey, what do you think of this colour?” In typical Awsten Knight fashion, his interview with Kerrang! is not a straight-down-to-business affair. Before any talk of his band Waterparks or their new album Greatest Hits – out now via 300 Entertainment – comes close to being mentioned, the frontman talks K! through his latest choice of nail polish, before lighting a candle and pondering how he’s ​“never had a pedicure… I should do something about that!” Just five minutes prior he was on Waterparks’ Twitter account announcing a limited run of signed album copies, but in some ways, despite the buzz around Greatest Hits as release day approaches, he seems keen to separate himself from all the frenzy.
Rock Musicvman.com

Punk Pop's New Phenomenon: Awsten Knight of Waterparks

Two minutes into a conversation with Waterparks frontman Awsten Knight, and it becomes immediately apparent why he is beloved the (pop-punk) world over: he leans in to listen, speaking through a self-effacing smile, oozing the kind of playful and, at times, delightfully delinquent charisma that evades so many rock and roll hopefuls. Over zoom from his apartment in Los Angeles, his hair is dyed a bright rainbow sherbet, clashing with a high-end neon orange bomber jacket. He drops f-bombs like nobody’s business, and lights up at the mention of any of his many ambitious projects (albums, movies, music videos, fashion lines—you name it, he’s tried it, or will soon enough. Don’t you fucking doubt him.)
MusicNew Haven Register

J. Cole Tops the Artists 500 Chart for the First Time

J. Cole firmly planted himself atop the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the first time following the release of his new album, The Off-Season. The North Carolina rapper pulled in a staggering 343.7 million song streams for the week of May 14th through May 20th, the third highest weekly stream count in the chart’s history. The record holder remains Lil Uzi Vert who topped the chart in March 2020 with 396 million streams, while Post Malone hit Number One in 2019 with 381 million streams.
Musicwmagazine.com

Conan Gray Keeps It Authentic

Conan Gray wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Photographed by Dillon Matthew in Los Angeles in March 2021. Multimedia art by Annie Myron. When Conan Gray was still a high school senior in Texas, he uploaded a self-produced video for his song “Idle Town” to YouTube, where it quickly went viral. Four years later, he’s a verifiable superstar in the making, with 4.2 million followers on Instagram and monthly listener stats on Spotify that surpass many household names. His song “Heather” has been streamed more than half a billion times on the app, and his debut album Kid Krow (Co-produced by Dan Nigro, who was also Olivia Rodrigo’s main collaborator on Sour) hit its one year anniversary in March. This year, he released the singles, “Overdrive” and “Astronomy”—and yet, there’s still a sense that he’s a tightly held secret amongst Gen Z fans. As part of a larger exploration of Spotify’s emerging Lorem playlist, we spoke with Gray about releasing an album at the start of the pandemic, the importance of authenticity, and “Snurch.”
Celebritiesthecut.com

J.Lo and Ben Affleck Have Never Been Low-Key

In April 2002, Ben Affleck took out half-page ads in Variety and The Hollywood Reporter to tell his industry peers how much he enjoyed working with Jennifer Lopez on Gigli. He spent at least $15,000 on the stunt and told reporters he did it to counter the narrative that Lopez was a diva. “I really liked working with her and have been so impressed with her acting skills,” he said. “In a lot of ways it was in contrast to what some of my pre-conceptions were about Jennifer. I thought I’d write a paragraph saying what a professional, decent person I think she is and how kind she is.”
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: GOODBYE HONEY, Maddening and Riveting

Run, run, run! But there's no escape. The film is now available on Digital HD and Cable VOD via Freestyle Digital Media. The first few minutes of any film usually set the tone, and Goodbye Honey starts at a fever pitch, as a desperate young woman attempts to escape. The...
MoviesKerrang

Watch the stunning new trailer for medieval fantasy epic The Green Knight

As cinemas look set to start reopening their doors very soon (and a year after this movie’s delay), a brand-new trailer for The Green Knight has arrived. The Dev Patel-starring medieval fantasy epic is set for release on July 30 this year, with this new two-and-a-half-minute teaser making it look absolutely stunning already.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why We’ll Be Watching “The Green Knight”

Arthurian legend is still alive and well these days since The Green Knight is something that many of us that studied and enjoyed the legend of King Arthur and the knights of the round table might recognize from long ago. It’s bound to take a bit of research and reckoning to fully remember the Green Knight and the story of Sir Gawain, but it’s bound to be an interesting trek down memory lane for a lot of people since this is one of the stories that has managed to enchant quite a few individuals throughout the history of humanity. Many would argue that no one such as King Arthur ever did exist since the legends are scattered and the best explanation that has been given is that King Arthur was compiled from the histories of many different individuals and turned into a single, mythological being that has been seen from many different angles and has inspired a host of stories that continue to entertain people to this day. The story of Sir Gawain is one of the many tales that have endured all this time and its one that people might want to take a look at now since the movie is already showing that it’s headed in a very mystical and over the top fictional direction that looks pretty cool thanks to the effects. The only downside is that if we’re being shown the best parts then there’s not much else to look forward to. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear as though this is the case since the implication that there’s much more than what’s been revealed is kind of obvious, and therefore uplifting.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Maroon 5 Secures Posthumous Verses From Nipsey Hussle & Juice WRLD

Maroon 5 has dominated the pop charts since the mid-aughts and remains one of the most commercially successful bands out right now. Their ability to cross genres and incorporate acts from different musical backgrounds has played a huge role in their longevity. Adam Levine has worked alongside some of the biggest stars in hip-hop from Kanye West to Eminem and 50 Cent but Maroon 5 has also drawn inspiration from hip-hop on numerous occasions with songs like "Girls Like You" ft Cardi B and "Cold" ft Future.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

The Weeknd Leads Nominees Heading Into Billboard Music Awards

After his much-publicized snub at this year’s Grammy Awards, The Weeknd will carry a leading 16 nominations into Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, including nods for top artist, top male artist and top hot 100 artist. The Weeknd made headlines earlier this year when — despite being considered a heavy favorite...
CelebritiesPosted by
Consequence

Doja Cat and SZA Perform “Kiss Me More” at 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Watch

Open a new tube of chapstick and check out Doja Cat and SZA’s first performance of “Kiss Me More” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. “Kiss Me More” is the first single from Doja Cat’s upcoming album, Planet Her, and Sunday marked the first time she and SZA have sung it together live on stage. Surrounded by dancers with their heads in giant orange balls, the pair delivered a stylish performance. SZA sang from atop a rotating pedestal platform before kicking it down to Doja for a dance-remix breakdown. Check it out ahead.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Maroon 5 Unveil ‘JORDI’ Album Tracklist Feat. Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle & More

Maroon 5 are set to release their new album JORDI on June 11 across all DSPs as well as physical stores. Today, the band has unveiled the official tracklist for the album which is named after their late manager Beanie Feldstein, who died from a blood clot in 2017. “I miss him every single day. And I’m proud to have etched his name into the history of this band that he helped build from the ground up…every step of the way. We love you Jordi,” Adam Levine said in an Instagram post.
Celebritiesfloydct.com

Dave Grohl got high with Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus

Dave Grohl has recalled smoking a joint with Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus after the 2015 Rock and Rock Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Joan was inducted that year and the Foo Fighters frontman - whose band have been chosen for entry this year - has recalled "tripping" like never before on weed with the 62-year-old rocker and the 28-year-old pop star.
Rock MusicLaredo Morning Times

Bob Dylan Lyrics, Prince and Eddie Van Halen Guitars Headed to Auction

Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics, guitars played by Prince and Eddie Van Halen, and a Kurt Cobain self-portrait are among the items that will be sold during Julien’s Auctions’ upcoming Music Icons sale, taking place June 11th through 13th. The sale will feature over 1,000 items, a collection of instruments, memorabilia,...