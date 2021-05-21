Pewamo-Westphalia's Ella Smith leads All-County Competitive Cheer Team
Ella Smith has what her coach called “an insane amount of natural talent”. That’s high praise, obviously, for the Pewamo-Westphalia senior. But Smith was able to do so much more than just rely on her instincts and her athleticism. She was able to take critiques, big or small, and incorporate them into her game on the mat for the Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates as they made it to the state championships this season.www.sentinel-standard.com