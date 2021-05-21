newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pewamo, MI

Pewamo-Westphalia's Ella Smith leads All-County Competitive Cheer Team

Ionia Sentinel-Standard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElla Smith has what her coach called “an insane amount of natural talent”. That’s high praise, obviously, for the Pewamo-Westphalia senior. But Smith was able to do so much more than just rely on her instincts and her athleticism. She was able to take critiques, big or small, and incorporate them into her game on the mat for the Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates as they made it to the state championships this season.

www.sentinel-standard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Ionia, MI
City
Portland, MI
City
Pewamo, MI
City
Westphalia, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Competitive Cheer#Cheer Team#State Championships#Pewamo Westphalia#Pewamo Westphalia Grade#Base Coach S#Captain#Regionals#All Star#Record Breaking Scores#Athletes#P W#Flyer Coach#Portland History#Amazing Jumps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Former MSU hoops player Ray Weathers to play in the Big3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ray Weathers has always kept the game of basketball at the forefront of his life and this summer he is making a return to the game. Weathers’ a member of Tom Izzo’s first team at Michigan State will be playing in the Big3, thanks to former NBA player Mike Bibby.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

Hutchins laments Michigan's NCAA Tournament selection: 'Clearly there's a little bias'

The Michigan softball team was shown its path to the 2021 Women's College World Series during Sunday evening's selection show, and the Wolverines didn't like what they saw. Michigan was selected to travel out to Seattle, where it will join a regional that also includes No. 16 Washington, Seattle and Portland State. Though the Wolverines will be the regional's second seed, they will be the ones traveling more than 2,000 miles, the ones playing in front of opposing crowds and the ones adjusting to a different time zone.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan State football welcomes 14 new additions to campus

Monday was another big day in the makeover of Michigan State’s football roster. Fourteen new faces officially began the summer semester, with 11 newcomers on campus from the NCAA transfer portal as well as three freshmen from the 2021 recruiting class. A team spokesman confirmed the arrival of 14 players,...
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Will Michigan State football finally have 1,000-yard receiver in 2021?

It’s been a while since Michigan State football had a 1,000-yard receiver. No receiver really approached that number last season because of the pandemic-shortened schedule and Cody White came close in 2019 with 922 yards. Even the great Felton Davis III didn’t reach that mark and his final season was cut short with an injury so he didn’t get a fair shot after a breakout year in 2017.
Ionia, MIIonia Sentinel-Standard

Ionia’s Logan Schafer is Player of the Year, leads All-County team

A challenge about building a high school basketball roster over the years is having players consistently move into new roles as older players graduate. Take Ionia’s Logan Schafer as an example of how to do it. He began receiving playing time as a sophomore, using his high motor and abilities on the glass to make an impact. As a junior, he stepped up and became a reliable second scoring option with 13.7 points per game behind leading scorer Nick Szymanski.
Portland, MIIonia Sentinel-Standard

Portland's Ashley Bower is Player of the Year, leads All-County Team

Portland’s Ashley Bower went into the shortened 2021 season looking to grow her game. Already an honorable mention all-stater as a sophomore, she was looking for ways to boost her game. She scored 16.1 points per game last year, so it wasn’t like an overhaul was required. But she found...
Pewamo, MIkentcityathletics.com

Pewamo Invitational Results–A New HJ Record!

The girls’ track and field team made the trek to the Pewamo Invitational for the first time and came away with some personal record (PR) performances, a bunch of medals, wind burn, and a 4th place team finish. The highlight of the evening came right away in the high jump....