Now is the time for Donovan Mitchell to become a true superstar
Stars who step up their games in the playoffs gain reputations. Playoff Kawhi, the killer robot who becomes completely un-guardable at the end of games. Playoff LeBron, the guy who carries his team to the finals every year no matter what. The NBA Playoffs are where superstars are born. Players can make All-Star teams, hit game winners, and put up all kinds of stats, but they don’t become true superstars until they perform in the Playoffs.www.chatsports.com