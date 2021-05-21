Now is the time for Donovan Mitchell to become a true superstar

Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Speaks Candidly with Ben Golliver. No one would have blamed Rudy Gobert if he had skipped the bubble. The Utah Jazz center’s positive test had stopped the NBA season in its tracks on March 11, but that was only the beginning of his battle with COVID-19. As Patient Zero in American sports, Gobert became the face of a deadly virus at a time when few people in the country knew much about it. When he tested positive, the NBA had just started instituting limited social distancing measures between players and reporters. Fans were still in the arenas, and masks weren’t yet viewed as a critical prevention step, inside or outside the league.