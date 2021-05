(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 9:10 last Friday night along Illinois Route 33 at the Teutopolis Road intersection in Effingham County. The State Police reports 86 year old Duane P. Poehler from Dieterich was northbound on the County Road when he failed to yield the right-of-way and struck a westbound pickup truck on Route 33, driven by 26 year old Devin M. Wright from Dieterich. Poehler and a passenger, 74 year old Pamela L. Bloemer from Teutopolis, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wright and a passenger, 24 year old Peyton A. Reiss from Edwardsville, were not injured. No tickets have been issued at this time.