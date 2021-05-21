newsbreak-logo
Federal judge allows DAPL to keep flowing during environmental review

By Adam Willis
Bemidji Pioneer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — The same federal judge who almost a year ago ordered an immediate shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline ruled Friday, May 21, that the embattled project can keep running through the completion of an extensive environmental review. The much-anticipated decision allowing the pipeline to continue operations even though...

