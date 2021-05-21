Teen rockers fire back at anti-Asian comments with a viral punk anthem: ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’

If you were anywhere near the internet this weekend, you probably caught “Racist, Sexist Boy,” an early lock on the punk song of the summer, by The Linda Lindas. The band—consisting of 10-year-old Mila, 13-year-old Eloise, 14-year-old Lucia, and 16-year-old Bela—has been hanging out in punk spaces for a couple of years now, most notably performing for Bikini Kill at a reunion show in 2019. But even that probably didn’t prepare the group for the reception that greeted their recent performance at the Los Angeles Public Library, where they thrashed their way through a 45-minute set, highlighted by an immediately viral and visceral “ode” to all the shitty, racist boys they know. The band quickly picked up accolades from a wide variety of directions, including Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, and now they’ve scored a record deal, courtesy of Epitaph Records.