Jada Evans – May 2021 Winner – WBOC Mountaire Scholar Athlete

What did you accomplish as a kid? Many kids go to summer camp. But how many have tried to attend a sports broadcasting camp? That's what our new Sports Director Zach Parnes began doing when he was 8-years-old. But sports camps were just the beginning for Zach. He gathered content he made at the camps and sent it to Sports Illustrated for Kids. Zach was chosen, and began his career covering major league sports...as a kid. That led to Zach appearing on The Today Show for his work when he was just 13 years old. After his time at Sports Illustrated, Zach went on to work with DMVElite, covering the Governor's Challenge at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, and producing a freelance NBA podcast in his spare time. Fast forward to college where Zach attended Syracuse University's Newhouse School. Zach studied broadcast journalism, and worked for WAER Radio and Citrus TV. In that time, Zach interned at WDVM and with Spectrum Sports LA doing work for the Dodgers and Galaxy. Please join us in welcoming WBOC's new Sports Director, Zach Parnes. Zach is a native of Frederick County, Md. Outside of work, Zach is an avid chef, and loves to cook foods from all over the globe. He enjoys movies by Quentin Tarantino, South Park, Hip Hop and house music, playing 2k, and attending EDM festivals. If you ever see Zach around, say hi! He's always looking to meet new people.