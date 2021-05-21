newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

John Palmer: Those holding to the 'Big Lie' must go (Opinion)

By John Palmer
wvgazettemail.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t vote until you choose sides on the “Big Lie” controversy. The two sides are: those who believe the former president’s false claim that the election was stolen from him versus those who believe the election was reasonably fair and impartial. If the former is true (it isn’t) then we...

www.wvgazettemail.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Lie#True Democracy#Abortion#The Big Lie#Democratic Party#Opinion#Truth#Abhor Guns#American Party Politics#Personal Gun Ownership#Sound Policy Views#Slackers#Fetuses#Traditional Republicans#U S Voters#Unfortunate Dromedary#Attempts#Wage Slaves#Sts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionMichigan Daily

Op-Ed: It can happen here

In September 2020, Barton Gellman, staff writer at The Atlantic magazine, published an ominous piece titled “The Election That Could Break America.” In the article, Gellman, with the help of legal scholars and political scientists, broke down the ways in which incumbent President Donald Trump, aided by Republican loyalists, could potentially utilize the United States Constitution’s ambiguities to subvert the results of the 2020 election and sow chaos. Although the worst of Gellman’s predictions did not come to fruition, the election and its aftermath were a time of extreme instability which eventually culminated in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. As such, Gellman’s article provides a prescient look at the more mechanical aspects of a major issue which much of American society hasn’t seemed to fully internalize: the weakness of democracy. Ultimately, in order to protect democracy and its institutions going forward, Americans must first be willing to both recognize and confront the concerning, real possibility of democratic backsliding at home.
U.S. PoliticsThe Day

Republican Party set on destroying American democracy

My ideal political choice would be to have a third party that is socially liberal and fiscally conservative. Realistically, I know this should never happen, as we cannot even handle two!. In my letter to The Day on Jan. 7, 2020 I stated former President Trump did not destroy the...
Republican PartyHerald-Dispatch

John Palmer: Editor is one of those Cassandras he decries

Mr Lee Wolverton, writing in the May 16 issue of The Herald-Dispatch (“Too many of our ‘leaders’ have played us for fools”), makes some valid observations, but in every case he goes too far:. n He claims “ravenous avarice” is more rampant in this last half century of U.S. history....
Presidential ElectionIdaho Mountain Express

Election lies must be ground to dust

If you’ve ever wondered what you can do to help your country, ever wanted to be part of something bigger than yourself, now is your chance: Speak up and speak out, loudly and often, about the lie that the 2020 presidential election was rigged or stolen or somehow sullied by massive voter fraud.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Over Half of Republicans Say Trump 'True President,' Capitol Riot Done to Make Him Look Bad

More than half of Republican Party voters, 53 percent, said they think Donald Trump is currently the "true president" of the United States, not Joe Biden, a new poll shows. An Ipsos/Reuters poll published Friday addressed "The Big Lie" election fraud allegations touted by Trump and his most fanatical supporters since his November 2020 loss to Biden. This most recent poll of more than 2,000 U.S. adults found that 56 percent of Republicans still believe the election was "rigged or the result of illegal voting."
ElectionsOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: There’s a big lie about the ‘Big Lie’

A recent letter writer accused Democrats of “pushing the Big Lie that Russians tilted the 2016 election” to Trump. That statement in itself is a big lie. Every US intelligence agency concluded that Putin personally ordered actions to interfere with the 2016 election, through cyber-theft of personal data, propaganda against certain candidates, and efforts to undermine faith in our democratic processes. The non-partisan Politifact site even named the denial of Russian interference as the “2017 Lie of the Year.”
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

The big lie and COVID

I recently attended a second Republican listening session in Faribault on May 6. A potential Republican candidate for Minnesota Secretary of State insisted there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election benefiting President Joe Biden. There have been numerous similar accusations without any proof being presented. Former President...
Presidential Electionnewportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Beware the Big Lie

We have a new phrase in our political lexicon. It is ‘The Big Lie.’ The Big Lie is that Biden is not really President, because the election was stolen from Trump. Just that election, mind you, not the many other election contests for the Senate and the House on the same ballots. Wow!
U.S. PoliticsLewiston Morning Tribune

The big lie is at war with the Constitution

——— I know the topic is cancel culture. I have some thoughts about that but tonight I rise to discuss freedom and our constitutional duty to protect it. Mr. Speaker, I have been privileged to see firsthand how powerful and fragile freedom is. Twenty-eight years ago, I stood outside a polling place, a schoolhouse in western Kenya. Soldiers had chased away people who were lined up to vote. A few hours later they came streaming back in, risking further attack, undaunted in their determination to exercise their right to vote.
Presidential Electionsignalscv.com

Brian Richards | The Big Lie Is a Big Lie

Leftists are pushing a notion that anyone who thinks the 2020 election had issues is guilty of “The Big Lie.” The left loves to mock and scorn anyone who has the temerity to question the 2020 election because it covers for their suspect behavior. They make absurd claims about it being the most secure election in history. People who have questioned this laughable claim have even been called traitors. Worse than Hitler! Using their warped logic, we are not allowed to question an election because doing so is harmful to the fabric of the republic.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Don Lemon NUKES Republican Party, Scolds Dems for ‘Weak’ Opposition: Left Needs to ‘Stand Up and Be Stronger’ In Post-Trump America

CNN’s Don Lemon had a harsh assessment of both of America’s two main political parties on Friday, telling New Day’s John Berman that “our democracy is in danger because of the Republican Party,” and the Democrats needed to stop being so “weak” and “stand up and be stronger” against the “madness that’s in Washington.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Republican who backed Jan. 6 panel defends vote: It won't be a 'witch hunt' against Trump

An Oklahoma Republican who backed the Jan. 6 commission defended her vote in a video, saying it wouldn’t be a “witch hunt” against former President Trump . “First and foremost, I will not let this commission be a witch hunt by Nancy Pelosi . The purpose of the commission is not to go after former President Trump, but to find out why the Capitol police and sergeants-at-arms were so unprepared,” Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.) said.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

This is how Donald Trump becomes president again

Ever since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, I’ve been among those who believed he would never run for president again. He’d keep the option open for as long as possible to get attention and keep other Republicans genuflecting to him, but he wouldn’t go through with it. It would just be too much trouble at his age (he’ll be 78 in 2024), and the idea of losing yet again would be too frightening.
Presidential ElectionDearborn Press & Guide

Biden deserves praise for going big and bold, but must do more

Joe Biden came into office facing historic, overlapping crises: a pandemic, a recession, racial unrest, and flagging faith in democracy and government. He had two choices: Govern from a mythical middle and risking failing to structurally address any one of these overlapping crises, or step boldly into the moment and reassert a role for effective government.