newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qanuX_0a7SEGLX00
People travel through Waterloo railway station during the morning rush hour as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions continue to ease throughout the country, London, Britain, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Germany's public health institute on Friday declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Cases of a coronavirus variant of concern first found in India continued to climb in Britain.

"We want to play it safe," a German government source said. "In this important phase of the vaccination campaign, the entry of problematic mutations must be avoided as far as possible."

The classification, which takes effect from midnight on Sunday (2200 GMT Saturday), means the quarantine rules also apply to people with full vaccination protection and those who have recovered from COVID-19.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said earlier this month that a third wave coronavirus infections in Germany "appears to be broken", but government officials are being careful. read more

"If we want to keep pushing down infection rates, we need to prevent contagious viral variants from jeopardising this positive trend," a spokesman for the Health Ministry said.

"This step is hard for the UK, but it is necessary to prevent the rapid spread of the Indian variant in Germany," he said, adding that only when more people have been vaccinated is Germany armed against such a danger.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
146K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Kingdom#Britain#The Health Ministry#Indian#Country#Contagious Viral Variants#Down Infection Rates#Problematic Mutations#Health Minister#Government Officials#Trend#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Fauci joins calls for nationwide lockdown to contain India's Covid crisis

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under increasing pressure to impose a nationwide lockdown as the country grapples with the world's worst Covid-19 outbreak. On Monday, India reported 366,161 new cases, its health ministry said -- the first time daily infections have dipped below 400,000 since May 6. Its total caseload is now more than 22 million since the pandemic began.
Public Healthaudacy.com

Joy for UK pubs and hugs tempered by rise in virus variant

LONDON (AP) — Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. opened for indoor service for the first time since early January on Monday, even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. The latest step in the gradual easing...
Public Healthaudacy.com

UK races to test, vaccinate as virus variant threatens plans

LONDON (AP) — British health workers, aided by the army, distributed coronavirus tests door-to-door Saturday in two towns in northern England, seeking to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month. Cases of a variant first identified in India have more than doubled in...
Public HealthLife Style Extra

Germany re-classifies UK as risk area over Indian Covid variant

(Alliance News) - Germany's health agency on Friday re-classified the UK as a coronavirus "risk area" over concerns about the spread of the Indian Covid-19 variant there, but travellers will still be able to avoid quarantine under updated rules. The move by Germany's Robert Koch Institute puts Britain and Northern...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Indian Covid set to be named 'variant of concern' in UK

A coronavirus strain first detected in India is likely to be elevated to a “variant of concern” after clusters were found in several areas of England, according to reports. Cases of the variant are thought to have been found in schools, care homes and places of worship in the North...
Public HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Spain: Expert warns that virus surge could follow parties

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s top coronavirus expert on Monday delivered a stern warning to citizens who are acting as if the pandemic has ended now that the government has relaxed measures against the spread of the coronavirus amid an accelerating rollout of vaccines. Scenes of revelers partying in mass over...
WorldSeattle Times

Variant first detected in India Is forcing the U.K. to rethink Its approach

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain said Friday that vaccination protocols would be changed to swiftly deliver second doses to people over 50 years old to combat the spread of a coronavirus variant first detected in India, a warning sign for countries that are easing restrictions even though their own vaccination campaigns are incomplete.
TravelNaturalNews

U.K. to deploy door-to-door covid vaccine “hit squads”

(Natural News) The government of Great Britain has announced that in order to get more people “vaccinated” with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), jab-armed “hit squads” are now being deployed throughout the island to help boost compliance. Plandemic goons have already been spotted roving neighborhoods in Bolton and Blackburn, two areas...
Public Healthwelchnews.com

Lab Results Reveal 11 Cases of COVID-19 U.K. Variant

WILCOE, W.Va. – Laboratory results have revealed 11 known cases of the highly infectious U.K. variant (B.1.117) in McDowell County. The B.1.117 variant, dubbed the U.K. variant because it is believed to have originated in the United Kingdom, is more contagious than the type of COVID that has been circulating.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

WHO declares India’s ‘double mutant’ Covid a ‘variant of global concern’

A Covid-19 variant first identified in India last year has been classified by the World Health Organisation as a “variant of global concern” with some preliminary studies showing its increased transmissibility and resistance to vaccines.The B.1.617 variant — first found in India — is the fourth to be classified by WHO as being of global concern. The other variants included those identified in Britain, South Africa, and Brazil.Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on Covid-19, said on Monday: “We are classifying this as a variant of concern at a global level. There is some available information to suggest increased...
Worldinvesting.com

India Covid-19 Variant Threatens U.K. Unlocking, Officials Fear

(Bloomberg) -- Rising cases of the India variant of coronavirus could force the U.K. government to delay plans to end the pandemic lockdown, officials fear. The number of confirmed infections of the strain more than doubled in the past week to 1,313 from 520, according to Public Health England. While there’s no evidence the India variant can evade vaccines, there are signs that it spreads more easily than the Kent mutation which ran rampant in the U.K. at the start of the year, prompting a third national lockdown.
Public HealthWTVR-TV

Britain tests, vaccinates to contain variant

LONDON — Britain is deploying public health officials, supported by the army, to distribute coronavirus tests door-to-door in two northern England towns to help contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens lockdown-easing plans. Cases of a strain first identified in India have more than doubled in a week. Government scientific advisers...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

WHO Says Virus Strain In India A 'Variant Of Concern' As Europe Eases Curbs

Schools and stores reopened in parts of Europe on Monday, easing out of months of Covid-19 lockdowns, but the devastating outbreak raged on across the sub-continent and health experts declared the virus mutation in India a "variant of concern". The World Health Organization in Geneva said the B.1.517 variant spreading...