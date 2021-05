Brazilian meat giant JBS is expanding in the Paraná region of its domestic market with the construction of a prepared-foods facility. JBS is to spend BRL1.85bn (US$348m) building the factory in the city of Rolândia. Some 2,600 new direct jobs are expected to be created as a result of this move and additional plans to modernise and expand an existing poultry facility in the same town. That facility employs 3,700 workers.