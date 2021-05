A radically altered but still lively Art Basel in Hong Kong (ABHK) kicked off on Wednesday (until 23 May), with VIP visitors reaching full Covid capacity, limited to 75% of regular visitors, on the opening day. Turnout was bolstered by the Buddha’s Birthday holiday in the city. “Hong Kong is a small city, and [the Covid era] has the benefit that collectors are here, and not traveling like many would be in usual times,” says Henrietta Tsui-Leung, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based gallery Ora-Ora, showing six artists including Mai Miyake and Peng Jian at the fair.