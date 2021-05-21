newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

The Eighth Floor Communications Is Hiring An Account Director In New York, NY (Remote)

By Winnie Liu
fashionista.com
 3 days ago

The Eighth Floor is growing, again! We're looking for an Account Director with a passion for art, fashion and lifestyle. The candidate should be uber organized and well-versed in the PR world, particularly in travel, fashion and lifestyle, have great contacts with key editors across these departments, and be EXTREMELY goal oriented. The Eighth Floor promotes constant growth, and proactivity is key. We pride ourselves in supplying creative ideas and media solutions to our clients, and this person should be ready to inspire and share their ideas freely.

fashionista.com
City
New York City, NY
#Communications Director#Business Management#Top Management#Brand Management#Event Management#Willingness#Media Solutions#Client Initiatives#Product Placement#Online Media#Client Events#Employees#Key Editors#Relevant Fashion Stylists#Timely Distribution#Agency Principals#Brand Visibility#Strategies
