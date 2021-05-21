Who tracks EPO offenders when they get probation?

Domestic violence is a complicated issue, especially for the victims who are seeking help. LEX 18 has been investigating the response to one woman's calls for help for months.

Late last year Ninya Mason sought and received two emergency protective orders for Edward Davis, an ex-boyfriend who this year pleaded guilty to violating them. He avoided jail time if he stayed out of trouble.

This week, after Davis plead guilty to violating one of the protective orders and was put on probation, LEX 18 discovered a traffic citation from May 11 for driving on a suspended or revoked operator's license and no proof of insurance.

Davis was already on a conditional discharge from pleading guilty in February to another EPO violation. Clark County District court records stated if Davis got further violations, he could be ordered back to jail.

We notified Clark County Attorney William Elkins about the citation and asked if Davis violated his agreement with the court.

"One of those conditions was there would be no further violations of law so the citation on May 11 for violation of law would meet a basis for revocation of that time," said Elkins. "We don't have a dandy notification system that dings a bell or buzzes your phone when someone goes out and breaks the term of their agreement, but certainly when we find out about it, we take some action."

A June 2 hearing date has been scheduled. Davis' attorney said his client has had no contact with Mason as ordered by the court. He hopes the traffic violation can be resolved so Davis' release isn't revoked.

Mason told LEX 18 if Davis goes back to jail, it's because of his own doing.