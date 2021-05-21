The Next Celeb-Approved Date Night Hairstyle You Should Try
Light the candles, grab your liquid eyeliner, and break out the over-$10 red wine — date nights are approaching. After a year spent at home and socially distanced, a return to going-out style is now on the horizon, and date night hairstyles are set to make a comeback. (And, you know, going on dates in general. Missed that.) From polished curls and lightweight coils to curtain bangs and beachy waves, doing the most with your hair just adds a little something extra to a special occasion outfit, regardless of where you’re going or who you’re going out with.www.thezoereport.com