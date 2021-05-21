The Next Celeb-Approved Date Night Hairstyle You Should Try

When a brand pops up on more than two or three of your favorite fashion gals, you know it’s only a matter of time before you finally cave and purchase something from that brand too. The latest accessories trend amongst celebrities and influencers are Lexxola’s orange Damien sunglasses. The specific retro style has sold out over 20 times on the brand’s site since its initial launch in 2020! Kaia Gerber wore her orange sunnies pretty much throughout the entire month of November, which — side note — proves sunglasses aren’t intended solely for summer, and she’s not the only megastar who’s a Lexxola fan. Dua Lipa recently integrated not one but two different Damien styles (one in sunset orange, the other in a translucent blue hue) into her eccentric wardrobe and Kourtney Kardashian loves to show off her colored aviators in the occasional mirror selfie.