‘Solos’ Review: One Is the Loneliest Number in Bland Sci-Fi Look at Trauma

Folks, it has been well over a year since we left Evil Season 1 behind, and the show wrapped on some massive cliffhangers which, I'm sure, we've all been dying to dive back into once the new season is finally upon us. One of the major threads of the spooky drama involves the devious meddling of Leland Townsend, which has caused lots of (potentially demonic) trouble for Kristen, David, and Ben, our trio of supernatural investigators. But, we just got some info which makes it sound like the Season 2 premiere of Evil will get the show off to a devilish good start.