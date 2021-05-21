‘Solos’ Review: One Is the Loneliest Number in Bland Sci-Fi Look at Trauma
Not sure if you knew this, but 2020 sucked. Filled with loneliness, isolation, and a lot of time to think about our lives… sounds like the makings of a television series, right? Well, creator Charlie Weil ran with everything we felt as a country last year and turned it into “Solos,” a series of seven monologues with a sci-fi bent aimed at illustrating “that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”www.indiewire.com