'Solos' Review: One Is the Loneliest Number in Bland Sci-Fi Look at Trauma

By Kristen Lopez
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not sure if you knew this, but 2020 sucked. Filled with loneliness, isolation, and a lot of time to think about our lives… sounds like the makings of a television series, right? Well, creator Charlie Weil ran with everything we felt as a country last year and turned it into “Solos,” a series of seven monologues with a sci-fi bent aimed at illustrating “that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”

Posted by
‘Solos’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman in Amazon Sci-Fi Anthology

Amazon has released the official trailer for “Solos,” a star-studded anthology series from creator David Weil. The dramatic series stars Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, as well as Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. Each episode consists of a 30-minute monologue, presenting each character’s point of view through distinct but connected moments in time.
REVIEW: ‘Solos’ Is an Emotional Introspective Anthology

Anthology series have my heart. There is something about stories being told on their own but with a common theme that just hits differently than a full episodic plot. Anthologies can showcase one them across multiple storytellers in ways that unearth various elements of empathy and connection. That’s what Solos does. A science fiction anthology and Amazon Original, Solos asks why do you make the choices you do? How do you want to be remembered? How do you define who you are? How do you deal with the lowest parts of life? And ultimately, what would happen when you get the chance to interrogate yourself, face to face?
Constance Wu, Nicole Beharie on ‘Solos’ sci-fi series

“Solos” is a seven-part sci-fi anthology series from Prime Video that explores “truths of what it means to be human.” Each episode centers around a singular character with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie and Constance Wu each leading an episode. Dan Stevens and Morgan Freeman joining forces for their story. (May 21)
Evil Season 2 Sounds Like It'll Have A Devilish Start In The Premiere

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Folks, it has been well over a year since we left Evil Season 1 behind, and the show wrapped on some massive cliffhangers which, I'm sure, we've all been dying to dive back into once the new season is finally upon us. One of the major threads of the spooky drama involves the devious meddling of Leland Townsend, which has caused lots of (potentially demonic) trouble for Kristen, David, and Ben, our trio of supernatural investigators. But, we just got some info which makes it sound like the Season 2 premiere of Evil will get the show off to a devilish good start.
Oxygen review: Is Netflix's new sci-fi thriller worth a watch?

Not all fears and phobias are universal. For instance, some people might be freaked out by rats, but others would (rightly) keep them as adorable pets. However, there's absolutely nobody who would be perfectly chill with waking up in a confined space with limited oxygen and no way of escaping. It's exactly why being buried alive proves such rich ground for filmmakers, such as in Buried, because the mere thought of it would instantly terrify anybody.
8 Crazy Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From Classic Sci-Fi Movies

Ever since I first caught part of The Terminator as a young kid on cable, I have been obsessed with the sci-fi genre. That obsession has only grown over the years, and whenever I upgrade my home theater experience, I always test out the new tech with some of my favorite movies (Terminator 2: Judgment Day was my first Blu-ray; 2001: A Space Odyssey my first 4K Blu-ray). Along with the upgraded visuals and dynamic sound, I also like to dig through the bonus features to learn all the sci-fi movie secrets to find out how all those iconic scenes came together.
Venom 2 Trailer Song Explains “One Is the Loneliest Number”

You’re never alone with an alien symbiote. Just ask Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), whose body-roomie Venom is almost helpful in the kitchen in the new Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer. But his counterpart Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) only sees red, and is on a mission to wreak carnage. Meanwhile, he writer of the song in the Venom 2 trailer only wanted to bring some bittersweet pandemonium.
Amazon unveils Solos sci-fi anthology series trailer

Helen Mirren, Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie and Dan Stevens star in the sci-fi series featuring seven unique character-driven stories from David Weil. "Each character will set off on a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future and they'll come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience," says Amazon. Solos premieres May 21.
The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

The sci-fi selection on Netflix includes quite a few original movies, along with beloved classics and some hidden gems. Here are 10 of the best sci-fi movies to stream on Netflix. Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix. Advantageous. In Jennifer Phang’s Advantageous, a single mother undergoes a radical, body-changing procedure in...
Too Close Brings a Feminist Slant to the Crime Drama Genre

In the new AMC+ original series Too Close, grief and motherhood are intrinsically linked. The captivating miniseries stars Emily Watson as Dr. Emily Robertson, a forensic psychologist tasked with determining if a patient’s post-traumatic amnesia is legitimate, or an excuse for the abhorrent crime she’s accused of committing. Too Close premiered in April in the UK, and all three episodes are now available exclusively on AMC+ in the United States.
'Solos' review: Single-character sci-fi anthology has its limitations

WHAT IT'S ABOUT A sci-fi anthology series packed with A-listers, "Solos" plays like the minimalist cousin of "Black Mirror." Each of the seven episodes except for the finale involves a different on-screen character engaged in a monologue or conversation built around the interplay of technology and humanity. Plotlines include a...
'The Conjuring 3' Director Explains How the Film Is Different From the Other 'Conjuring' Movies

From director Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), the latest installment in the largest horror franchise in history, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has all of the terrifying scares and nail-biting thrills that fans have become accustomed to, while also including the extra added layer of one of the most sensational cases from the files of real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). When the exorcism of a young boy named David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard) doesn’t quite go as expected, it leads to a murder where the suspect is claiming demonic possession as a defense and things quickly spiral for all involved.
Review: Chino Moya’s Dark Dystopian Sci-Fi Drama UNDERGODS

Chino Moya’s Undergods is a darkly comic dystopian drama which has a strong feeling of uneasiness running throughout. Set in an unnamed futuristic world, Moya’s film tells three stories which make The Tales Of The Unexpected seem like Looney Tunes. With nods to directors such as Terry Gilliam and Ben Wheatley, Undergods is a strong debut feature from the Spanish-born short film and music video director.
Anthony Mackie Reacts to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Exclusive)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier not only included an appearance by the Dora Milaje but even paid a brief visit to the nation of Wakanda in a flashback. The MCU's proper return to the home of the Black Panther is saved for the movie's sequel, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Trailer For The Reality Show Torture Horror Film FUNHOUSE

Magnet Releasing has released a trailer for the upcoming indie torture horror film Funhouse. The story is set around a "Big Brother" style reality show that has horrific consequences for the contestants. In the film, “Down and out backup singer and celebrity ex-husband Kasper is invited to compete in the...
‘Love, Death and Robots’ Is the Next Sci-Fi Show You Need to Binge

If “Black Mirror” represents a dystopian outlook on modern technocratic society, then “Love, Death and Robots” serves as its psychedelic, hippie cousin that sticks around just long enough to make everyone laugh, cry and experience a moment of existential crisis. Like “Black Mirror,” “Love, Death and Robots” — stylized as “LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS” — is an anthology series that mashes together elements of human drama and science-fiction to create brief, yet captivating stories.