Irving (face) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Spurs, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports. He will be available for Saturday's contest against the Bulls. Irving took an elbow to the face Tuesday, and he'll sit out Wednesday's game to recover. In his absence, James Harden (hamstring) -- listed as probable -- should slot in at point guard, but he could be on a minutes limit in his first game back from injury. Mike James could see more minutes as well.