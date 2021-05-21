newsbreak-logo
Weekly Natural Gas Cash Gains Defy Weather, but Futures Languish Absent Summer Heat

By Leticia Gonzales
naturalgasintel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe continuation of moderate weather ahead of what is expected to be a record-breaking summer did little to stop spot gas price gains during the week of May 17-21. NGI’s Weekly Spot Gas National Avg. climbed 5.5 cents to $2.745. June Nymex futures, meanwhile, blew past $3.00 early in the...

www.naturalgasintel.com
