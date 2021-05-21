newsbreak-logo
Level III Offender, Notification of New Address

Cover picture for the articleThe individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend. This individual has served the sentence...

Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Yakima, WAKIMA TV

Yakima juvenile stabbed with kitchen knife

YAKIMA -- Police say a a 20-year-old Yakima man is under arrest after using a kitchen knife to stab a boy. Police got the 911 call late Sunday night of a stabbing. When officers responded to the 400 block of S 16th Avenue they say they discovered the juvenile victim had been stabbed through his hand.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Zillah man charged with rape, kidnapping in attack on woman

Prosecutors charged a Zillah man with kidnapping and raping a woman he lured to his home Monday. In addition to the first-degree rape and kidnapping charges, Josue Raul Gonzalez is also charged in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree assault and felony harassment in connection with the incident. Yakima County...
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Jury misconduct should result in serious fines

To the editor — Yakima County Superior Court recently concluded the murder trial of Anthony Mallory who stabbed and killed Michael Ochoa, but it took two trials for justice to be served. That’s because Judge Gayle Harthcock had to declare a mistrial on March 9 because of misconduct by one juror who blatantly ignored the judge’s repeated instructions to only consider evidence received in the courtroom. This juror investigated the murder outside the courtroom and attempted to influence the other jurors during jury deliberations. On March 28, the YH-R published a “guest opinion” by Judge Richard Bartheld and Judge Blaine Gibson regarding the consequences of juror misconduct. The mistrial cost taxpayers $40,000+ and the value of two weeks’ time by the other jurors. Presumably, the second trial cost a similar amount and further delayed the court system that has a substantial backlog of pending cases. I am concerned that neither County Prosecutor Joe Brusic nor any of the three Superior Court judges mentioned punishment for the offending juror, who should be charged with contempt of court and fined an amount equivalent to a serious traffic infraction ($500-$1,000). A monetary penalty would be an incentive to future jurors to follow the judge’s instructions.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Two injured in crash with Toppenish school bus

Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash between a Toppenish school bus and a car late Thursday morning that left two people injured. Shortly before noon, the bus, which was headed south on Robbins Road, pulled out from the stop sign on Larue Road and was hit in the right side by a car headed east on Larue Road, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release. Authorities said the car had the right of way at the intersection.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Bail set for suspect in January hit-and-run crash

A 20-year-old Yakima man already charged with first-degree assault is accused of fleeing the scene of a January crash that injured two people. Police went to the intersection of North Second and East H Street around 8:10 p.m. Jan. 22 for a hit-and-run crash. The driver of a Ford Fusion told police he was heading south through the intersection when a Saturn Vue ran a stop sign, and he couldn’t stop in time to avoid hitting the Saturn, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Moxee, WAYakima Herald Republic

Gun found in employee's purse at Moxee Elementary School

East Valley School District officials and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office say a gun was left in a staff lounge Monday at Moxee Elementary School. A sheriff’s deputy was called to the school around 2:15 p.m. Monday after an employee found a gun inside a purse that was left in the lounge, said sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort. A staff member found the purse and saw there was a gun inside, Schilperoort said.
Washington Statesunnysidesun.com

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (SMPB) The STATE OF WASHINGTON to: Stephen Allen Quantrille (Respondent) YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear on 5/27/21 at 9:00 am, At Yakima County Superior Court, 128 N. Second Street, Third Floor, Yakima, WA 98901 and respond to the petition alleging an act of domestic violence pursuant to the provisions of the Domestic Violence Protection Act, Chapter 26.50 RCW. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary order of protection has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: (contact the court for a complete copy of the Temporary Order) You are restrained from causing petitioner or any of the minor children residing with petitioner any physical harm, bodily injury, assault including sexual assault, and from molesting, harassing, threatening, or stalking the same. You are restrained from coming near or having any contact whatsoever with the parties, in person or through others, direct or indirectly. You are further restrained from entering the petitioner's residence, school or place of employment. A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and ex parte order for protection has been filed with the clerk of this court.