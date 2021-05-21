Guest column: A Massachusetts liberal looks at the new administration

I wasn’t a supporter of Joe Biden during the Democratic primary season. I liked Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. I thought of Biden as a “middle-of-the-roader,” too old and set in his ways to tackle the big issues, even if he had the desire to do so. Our country is in deep crisis, and we Americans are on course to lose whatever democracy we have managed to build over the passage of our history. It is not democracy when power rests in the hands of a few fabulously wealthy people and a growing majority are losing ground, insecure, powerless, scared, and agitated.