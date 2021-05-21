newsbreak-logo
California State

California: Brandon Hibler for Trafficking Fentanyl, Firearms

By Waqar Nawaz
STL.News
STL.News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

California Man, Brandon D. Hibler Sentenced to Nine and a Half Years for Trafficking Fentanyl and Firearms Offenses. (STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that on Thursday, May 20, 2021, Brandon D. Hibler, 35, of California, was sentenced by U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent to 115 months imprisonment. Hibler pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug tracking crime and felon in possession of a firearm in January of 2021.

