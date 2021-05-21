California: Brandon Hibler for Trafficking Fentanyl, Firearms
California Man, Brandon D. Hibler Sentenced to Nine and a Half Years for Trafficking Fentanyl and Firearms Offenses. (STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that on Thursday, May 20, 2021, Brandon D. Hibler, 35, of California, was sentenced by U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent to 115 months imprisonment. Hibler pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug tracking crime and felon in possession of a firearm in January of 2021.stl.news