newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia: Cheryl Lutts Charged With Embezzlement

By Waqar Nawaz
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Cheryl Lutts, 42, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment on charges of wire fraud and mail fraud. These charges resulted from Lutts’ employment with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and its subsidiary, the Jewish Exponent, and later, the Encore Series, d/b/a The Philly POPS! Lutts is no longer employed by either non-profit organization.

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Fbi#Mail Fraud#Crime#Guilty Of Fraud#Federal Indictment#Financial Professional#Cashapp#Fbi#Philadelphia Division#Criminal Complaint#Prison#Wire Fraud#Forfeiture#Nonprofit Work#Philly#Non Profits#Legal Services#Non Profit Organizations#Personal Expenses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Philadelphia, PAjusticenewsflash.com

After the judge dismissed the charges against the Philadelphia police, Krasner vowed to fight, and the Philadelphia police sprayed the protesters with pepper on I-676.

A former police officer in Philadelphia shot a video of protesters praying to Pepper on Interstate 676 during the civil unrest last year. All charges against him were dismissed in court on Monday. This prompted the District Attorney Larry Krasner to make a bold response to keep the case alive.
Pennsylvania StatePhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Philadelphia, PAMarietta Daily Journal

15 shot, 8 stabbed: Philly's toll from another violent weekend

PHILADELPHIA — At least 23 people were injured — one fatally — from guns and knives during another violent weekend in Philadelphia. According to police reports covering Friday night into Sunday night, 15 people had been shot and eight stabbed, including one man at a city jail. The toll was expected to grow.
Philadelphia, PAStamford Advocate

Case dismissed in officer's use of pepper spray amid protest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge has dismissed charges against a former police officer seen on video lowering the mask of at least one protester before dousing a group with pepper spray as they knelt on a city interstate during a demonstration last summer. Municipal Court Judge William Austin Meehan...
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Huntingdon man arrested after threatening to kill troopers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE #2: According to Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon, a man is in custody after threatening to kill troopers in Smithfield Township. State police said they were dispatched to Pike Street on Monday to serve a mental health warrant on 39-year-old Jacob Griffith of Huntingdon....
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Bisnow

FBI Probe Into Pension Fund’s Real Estate Deals Seeks Evidence Of Bribery, Kickbacks

A federal investigation into Pennsylvania's largest pension fund has come into focus. The U.S. attorney's office in Philadelphia has issued subpoenas to several high-ranking officers of the Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System as part of an investigation into possible "honest services" fraud and wire fraud, Spotlight PA reports. The investigation has focused on an inconsistent financial performance report from the end of last year and several real estate purchases around PSERS' headquarters in Harrisburg.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Schneps Media

Preparing for the primary

Like in November’s presidential election, the winners and losers of Tuesday’s municipal primary may not be clear for several days, particularly in close races, as election officials work through tens of thousands of mail-in ballots. City Commissioner Lisa Deeley, who chairs the three-person board overseeing elections in Philadelphia, said to...
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

Police Beat

Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.