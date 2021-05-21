Philadelphia: Cheryl Lutts Charged With Embezzlement
PHILADELPHIA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Cheryl Lutts, 42, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment on charges of wire fraud and mail fraud. These charges resulted from Lutts’ employment with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and its subsidiary, the Jewish Exponent, and later, the Encore Series, d/b/a The Philly POPS! Lutts is no longer employed by either non-profit organization.stl.news