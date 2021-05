MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Park District has been rolling out its summer events. With that, leadership said there’s been an uptick in fake social media events popping up. The park district became aware of the fraudulent posts during their first ever pumpkin trail walk. In the duplicate posts, the scammers were trying to sell fake tickets. As the park district has created more events on their social media pages, they want to make sure that those who are interested do not get scammed.