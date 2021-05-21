LoL: MSI 2021 Knockout Semifinals - RNG vs PSG Recap

Over 2.5 (-350), Under 2.5 (+275) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Stade Brestois is hosting PSG at Stade Francis-Le Ble in round 38 in the French Ligue 1. Brest is outside the relegation zone at the moment, in 16th place with 41 points, but they can still drop to 18th place which is the relegation playoff spot, and that wouldn’t be very good for Brest. Offensively, Brest has been surprisingly good this season with 50 scored goals, but their defense has been just awful with 64 conceded goals in 37 games. Brest is in bad form, and they have only 1 win in their last 10 games, while they haven’t won any of their last 3 games. In their latest Ligue 1 game against Montpellier on the road, Brest was amazing with 60% of ball possession, 8 shots on goal, 11 corner kicks, 1 big chance created, and a solid 83% of the correct passes. Brest has created a lot of good chances in this match, they have had a lot of shots on goal, but Montpellier has defended well, and this match has ended in a 0-0 draw. Mounie is the leading goalscorer for Brest with only 9 goals, while Honorat and Cardona added 8 goals each. Lasne, Herelle, Philippoteaux, and Cibois are all injured for Brest. It will be a tense last game for Brest because their two direct competitors are playing against the teams they could beat, and Brest will need to be on their best level in this match.