Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe confirms that John Tavares suffered a concussion last night. Leafs PR: Statement from the Maple Leafs regarding Tavares. “Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been discharged from the hospital this morning. He was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurosurgical team at St. Michael’s Hospital and the club’s medical director. He was kept overnight for observation and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team physicians. Tavares will be out indefinitely.”