If you love Asian cuisine, this festival is for you.

The Celebrate Asia Mini Festival will be held at Tom Brown Park Saturday.

The Asian Coalition of Tallahassee is putting on the event and will feature local performers, crafts, and food from Asian cuisine vendors.

The organization plans on hosting a bigger festival in September.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It is free to attend. You are asked to wear a mask.