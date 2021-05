Since joining WWE’s main roster in 2017, Shinsuke Nakamura’s run with the company can be generously described as “uneven”. Yes, the New Japan Pro Wrestling legend has enjoyed a fair bit of success since making his way over the United States — winning the NXT Championship, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the 2018 Men’s Royal Rumble — but given his immense success in Japan his time in WWE has felt like a letdown in a lot of ways (and to be clear, much of that isn’t his fault).