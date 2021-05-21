newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Trinidad and Tobago National Teamer Delroy Tyrrell Commits to Lindsey Wilson

By Anne Lepesant
swimswam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT&T backstroker Delroy Tyrrell will bring conference A final-worthy times to Lindsey Wilson when he starts in the fall of 2021. Current photo via Delroy Tyrrell. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

swimswam.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Competitive Swimming#Trinidad And Tobago#Team Members#Faster Swim Camps#Scm#Scy#The Blue Raiders#Wesley Scholarship#Lwcisfamily#Fitterandfaster Com#Fft Social Instagram#T T#Naia#Teamer Delroy#Athletes#School Year#Trincity#Competitive Swimmers#Canada#Staff Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chess
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballmckenziebanner.com

Bat Cats to Meet Lindsey Wilson in MSC Baseball Tournament Final Site

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (May 1) - The 2021 Mid-South Conference baseball opening round wrapped up Saturday with Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Georgetown (Ky.), Thomas More (Ky.) and Lindsey …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Warren County, KYWBKO

Warren East’s Lucy Patterson signs with Lindsey Wilson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the best athletes to ever lace it up for Warren East will play college basketball at Lindsey Wilson College. For years now Patterson has starred on the hardwood and the softball field for the Lady Raiders. During basketball season she was named Region Four Player of the Year and named a finalist for the Mrs. Basketball award as one of the best players in the state.
Columbia, KY935wain.com

Blinkhorn, Turner Named Lindsey Wilson Scholar-Athletes Of The Year

COLUMBIA, Ky. – Callum Blinkhorn and Reagan Turner have been named 2020-21 Lindsey Wilson College Scholar-Athletes of the Year. The pair was alerted to the honor by phone in place of the college’s annual Honors Convocation ceremony. Blinkhorn and Turner earned the award based on their academic, athletic, and civic...
Sportsfootballscoop.com

Fall season vs. spring season: The NAIA title game will feature a unique storyline

When the NAIA playoff bracket was released, I remember openly wondering how the tournament would play out with teams like two-time defending national champions Morningside (NAIA – IA) playing their first game in months, after playing their season in the fall while others opted to play in the spring, creating a rather interesting dynamic.
Footballwnewsj.com

BHS grad Oliver named national coach of year

GRAMBLING, La. — Lindsey Wilson football head coach Chris Oliver has been named the American Football Coaches Association-NAIA National Football Coach of the Year, AFCA officials announced Monday morning. Oliver’s Blue Raiders play in the program’s first-ever NAIA National Championship game tonight against Northwestern (Iowa). Kickoff is set for 7:05...
Shepherdsville, KYPioneer News

Dukes to lead Blue Raiders in national final

COLUMBIA, KY. – The Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders, led by senior quarterback Cameron Dukes, a 2016 Bullitt Central graduate, will go for the program’s first NAIA National Championship in football tonight when they take on Northwestern (Iowa). The game will be played at 7 p.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium...
College Sportsyourfortdodge.com

Northwestern College Falls In NAIA National Title Game

Northwestern College (Iowa) fell 45-13 to Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) in Monday night’s NAIA National Title Game. Northwestern played without star QB Tyson Kooima due to injury. Northwestern Head Coach Matt Mccarty said of Kooima “He may be the best player to ever put on the Red Raider uniform”. Lindsey Wilson...
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Murray’s Brendan Dahncke signs letter of intent for football

MURRAY—Brendan Dahncke signed his Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky. Lindsey Wilson is a member of NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) while competing in the Mid-South Conference. Lindsey Wilson is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACS) and the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB). It awards associates, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.
Murray, KYPaducah Sun

Murray's Dahncke signs with Lindsey Wilson

MURRAY — Murray senior outside linebacker and running back Brendan Dahncke signed earlier this week to play football at Lindsey Wilson College. Located in Columbia, Kentucky, Lindsey Wilson is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and competes in the Mid-South Conference. Accredited by the Southern Association...
EconomyQuad Cities Onlines

The 'family business' remains good to Ambrose

Growing up, Sam Ambrose always figured he would eventually join “the family business.’’. The son of long-time Pleasant Valley coach Joe Ambrose and cousin of Spartans head coach Rusty VanWetzinga became even more convinced of that as he progressed through his own football career at Bettendorf as a prep and then at Wartburg College.
Tennis935wain.com

Lindsey Wilson Men’s Tennis falls in NAIA Semifinals to Keiser

Lindsey Wilson men’s tennis’ Cinderella run ended today with a 4-0 loss to No. 2-ranked Keiser (Fla.) in the NAIA National Championships semifinals at the Mobile Tennis Center. The semifinal appearance ties the best-ever finish for the Blue Raider men — who conclude their season with a 19-2 record. Before...
College SportsLexington Herald-Leader

‘Feels like a movie’: Lindsey Wilson’s Chris Oliver basking in national title glow

For almost two weeks now, Lindsey Wilson College football coach Chris Oliver has felt like he’s living as the fictional coach Eric Taylor from “Friday Night Lights.”. “It feels like when things were going well for (Taylor), not when they were putting ‘For Sale’ signs in his yard,” Oliver clarifies with a laugh. “It feels like when he was winning and would go around town and everybody would honk their horns and wave.”