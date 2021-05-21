Trinidad and Tobago National Teamer Delroy Tyrrell Commits to Lindsey Wilson
T&T backstroker Delroy Tyrrell will bring conference A final-worthy times to Lindsey Wilson when he starts in the fall of 2021. Current photo via Delroy Tyrrell. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.swimswam.com