Baltimore, MD

We're Open: Phillips Crab Deck

By Jared Adkins
wmar2news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, Md. -- — It's hot but that means it's the perfect weather to enjoy a crab cake and a cold Natty Boh. The next place on the inner harbor is a perfect place to do it-- Phillips Crab Deck is saying We're Open Baltimore brought to you by M&T bank.

www.wmar2news.com
